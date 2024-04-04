Roku vs Google TV: Which is the best smart TV OS?

Looking to get home a new smart TV but still deciding which one to choose: Roku or Google TV? This quick guide helps you choose the best smart TV operating system.

Both Roku and Google TV are extremely popular and relevant operating systems that power your favorite streaming devices and are seen on some of the best smart TVs.

However, if you’re in the market to pick up a smart TV for your living room or gaming room, its operating system is worth considering.

Google’s smart TV platform, Google TV, powers a variety of TVs from brands like Sony, TCL, Hisense, and others. It is one of the fastest-growing smart TV platforms.

Roku, on the other side, is among the second most popular smart TV platforms after Samsung’s Tizen OS. It can be found on many TVs by makers like Hisense, TCL, and others. Roku even offers TVs powered by the Roku operating OS under its own branding.

So, if you’re confused about which streaming platform is better and which smart TV you should pick, let us help solve your confusion.

Roku: Pros & cons

Roku

In case you’re not aware, Roku isn’t just a streaming platform; it has a vast ecosystem, including streaming sticks, streaming soundbars, streaming boxes, TVs, and more built around the Roku operating system.

This operating system powers all these devices and lets users enjoy content of their choice. One of the main highlights of this operating system is that it’s extremely easy to use, which makes it an OS of choice for most households.

Moreover, devices, including TVs and streamers powered by Roku, are on the affordable side of the price gamut, making them easy to acquire.

When it comes to TVs, you have Roku-powered TVs on almost all the popular TV panels like QLED, Mini-LED, and more, which means that users won’t have to compromise on the TV hardware if they decide to join the Roku bandwagon.

You can access all the popular streaming services like Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and more on Roku. It also works really great with Alexa, so if you’re using Amazon’s smart home ecosystem, you’ll find it easy to control the TV with any Alexa-powered device.

That said, Roku is often criticized for its limited options for personalization, which means you can’t pick and choose how the home page should look when you turn on the TV. While the operating system is often simple and has almost no learning curve, some users find it too plain.

Lastly, as Roku devices are inexpensive and the platform doesn’t produce content like Netflix or Display+, it relies on advertisement revenue. These advertisements can be seen on various free Roku channels and the interface, which many users may not like.

Google TV: Pros & cons

Sony

As the name suggests, this operating system is backed by Google. It is one of the most promising smart TV platforms thanks to various additional features like advanced voice control, wireless casting, compatibility with Android devices, and more.

Google TV arrived in 2020 and succeeded the Android TV operating system. It is also very easy to use and a highly streamlined operating system. Google TV has a vast library of applications, including streaming platforms, games, productivity apps, and more. If you know the right buttons to press, you can easily sideload apps on this platform for even more customization.

As it’s a Google product, you can expect seamless integration with other Google software and hardware products like Google Assistant, Android, Google smart home devices, and others.

Google TV devices can also act as a hub for the smart home devices you own and let you control them directly from the TV.

That said, people are not very happy with the sheer amount of data Google collects. Google TV recommends movies and shows based on your TV watching habits and shows ads based on your usage patterns. So, if you’re in the market, just know that Google will most likely be watching your every move.

Roku vs Google TV: Which should you pick?

Dexerto

Choosing an operating system depends on your priorities, viewing habits, the brands you prefer, and the ecosystem you are a part of. Both Roku and Google TV are extremely capable and powerful operating systems. You get a rich app repository to choose and download your favorite apps on both platforms.

However, users who like a straightforward and easy-to-use interface may prefer Roku over Google TV. But, it doesn’t have a recommendation engine. However, while Roku has a rich app library, it isn’t as vast as the Play Store on Google TV.

On the other hand, if you’re deep into the Google smart home ecosystem, Google TV should be the OS of choice for you. A quick search can easily get you extremely high-end TVs as well as highly affordable ones powered by Google TV.

Google TV also has an AI-powered recommendation engine that tracks your usage habits to suggest movies and shows you must watch next, so long as you’re happy with Google tracking you.

So, to sum it up, if you’re looking for a simple user experience, Roku might be for you. But if you want deeper customization with more apps and integrations, Google TV is a clear winner.