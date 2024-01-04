Roku says its new Pro TVs are made to elevate the streaming experience

Roku, the maker of TV streaming devices, introduced its first high-end televisions – Roku Pro – right before the CES.

Basking in the glory of its tenth anniversary, streaming device and software maker Roku has unveiled its first-ever premium range of TVs, dubbed Roku Pro.

Unlike the existing range of Roku TVs, mainly budget and entry-level smart TVs, the Roku Pro lineup aims to elevate its foothold in the market.

Arriving at the CES, the company’s first premium self-branded TVs are expected to be under $1,500 when they start retailing.

Article continues after ad

According to the details shared by the company, the Roku Pro series of TVs will feature Mini LED for higher brightness and contrast, as well as enhanced audio – resulting in an improved viewing experience.

Article continues after ad

The first set of the Roku Pro series will include 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models and will use a 4K QLED display.

While the details are still sparse, these TVs will feature local dimming, enhanced audio technology for a wide cinematic sound, and a new modern design that rests flat against the wall, making the TVs ideal for streaming content online.

Article continues after ad

The company says:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Roku Pro Series’ picture and audio quality, polished design, unique features, and ease-of-use bring the market leadership and innovation that Roku is known for to a TV made for streaming.”

Bang for buck Mini-LED TVs could be the perfect recipe for Roku

Roku

While Roku has already sorted the software side of streaming, as its streamlined and easy-to-use interface is already a crowd favorite, it is still looking to strike the right hardware chords.

Article continues after ad

These Pro TVs aren’t the company’s first attempt at making TVs. Roku’s existing affordable TVs are equipped with QLED panels and boast features like Dolby Vision and Atmos support. However, the introduction of Mini-LEDs could offer a considerable boost to the experience.

Article continues after ad

These TVs are expected to have smaller local dimming zones, giving better control over each display section. The dark zones can be darker, while the brighter zones could be brighter and more colorful.

Though the overall performance of Mini-LED isn’t close to that of OLED panels, considering the cost difference, this could be a winning proposition for Roku.

Article continues after ad

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.