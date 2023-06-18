Redditors protest API changes with “sexy” pics of John Oliver

The Reddit API protests continue, but in a new fashion. Rather than continue to stay shuttered, moderators are only allowing posts that feature HBO host John Oliver to be featured on subreddits.

It’s been about a week since many of Reddit’s biggest subreddits went private to protest changes that the tech company will make to its API usage rates.

While there are several subreddits that remained closed to the public, many have opened up again to users on the platform.

Article continues after ad

However, some Reddit moderators have chosen to continue the API protest in a different way.

Reddit users continue to protest API changes

This past week, many subreddits from across the cultural spectrum shuttered and became private in order protest changes to Reddit’s API policies.

The tech company will now charge increased fees in order to use its API to run third-party apps and bots. Third-party app Apollo, a Reddit client for iOS, reported that the change could cost it in excess of $20 million in order to keep the software running.

Article continues after ad

Originally, the plan was for subreddits to shut down for 48 hours to protest. However, several decided to stay private for an indefinite period of time. In response, Reddit asserted that anyone not keeping their subreddit active and moderated would have the moderation team be replaced according to Reddit’s Moderator Code of Conduct.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To keep the protest going, some subreddits have decided to go public again with a twist: Subreddit r/Pics indicated on June 16 that it would return in a public manner, but would only feature “only images of John Oliver looking sexy.”

Article continues after ad

The decision even got the attention of the Last Week Tonight host on Twitter.

Other subreddits have gotten in on the action in order to protest the API changes. The r/Art subreddit indicated on June 17 that only picture of John Oliver looking “artsy” will be permitted.

The Pokemon Go subreddit made a slightly similar change on June 18 when it went back to public status. The moderators stated that only pictures of Pikachu, Spark, and John Oliver will be permitted on the subreddit.

Article continues after ad

The feedback on the new API protest is mixed. While many voiced support for this move on the r/Pics subreddit, other redditors didn’t share the same sentiment.

One r/Art user stated regarding the protest, “You guys totally ruined this subreddit. John Oliver pictures? Thanks. [unsubscribing].” On the Pokemon Go subreddit, similar sentiments were shared. A Pokemon Go player simply stated, “We really just need our subreddit back…”