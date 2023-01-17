Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL review – Compact to a fault

Razer’s latest revision of the DeathStalker, the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL, is a fine-looking piece of hardware, but it’s missing a few features offered by its closest competitor.

Fans of wonderful RGB lighting, rejoice — Razer is back, and the company’s DeathStalker V2 Pro now has a more compact tenkeyless (TKL) version, and it even comes in white.

Working off of the base afforded by the full-size DeathStalker V2 Pro, the keyboard is great for gaming but is missing a few key ingredients (get it?) afforded by rivals like the Logitech G915’s TKL offering — one of the best mechanical keyboards in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Key specs

Switch type: Razer Linear Low-Profile Optical Switch

Keycaps:

Connectivity: Wired (USB-C), Bluetooth, 2.4GHz

Form factor: TKL

Lighting: RGB lighting per-key

Features: Adjustable feet, aluminum plate, media key with roller, multi-device Bluetooth pairing

Battery life: Up to 50 hours

Price: £219.99

Included in the box: Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL, USB-A to USB-C charging cable (white), Razer wireless receiver dongle with optional extended, stickers.

Design

Dexerto Can the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL compete with the best around?

Razer may be known for its slick, black finishes and RGB lighting, but even flipping the DeathStalker V2 Pro to the white colorway shows a keyboard that looks great.

In fact, the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL is a keyboard we’d happily take to and from a day job because it’s comfortable and surprisingly lightweight — much more so than its rivals in the space, even with an aluminum top plate.

Naturally, the under-key, individually backlit RGB lights are capable of some impressive light shows (managed through the companion app), and our review unit comes with Razer’s Linear Low-Profile switches for a quiet, but sadly spongy, feel. Still, if you’d prefer Clicky Optical switches, those are an option, too.

Article continues after ad

Compared to the Logitech G915 TKL, it’s lighter, and a little shorter, too. That means it’s ideal to throw in a bag — and the USB-C charging port is very welcome.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Key selection and performance

Dexerto The Razer has a limited set of multimedia controls.

The biggest disappointment here comes in the array of multimedia keys — or lack thereof. While there is a handy volume roller, the only other key is a small circular button for play/pause/forward or back depending on how many times you press it. It’s solid once you get used to it, but I found myself missing the Logitech’s dedicated buttons.

Still, as you’d expect from Razer there are plenty of gaming functions. Activating Game Mode will block the Windows key, and any accidental Alt+F4 presses, and you can store keyboard macros directly to the board, too.

Article continues after ad

Where it trumps the Logitech option is in its connectivity with other devices. You can pair it with the included dongle, naturally, but there are slots for up to three Bluetooth devices, too, with a series of buttons on the rear for switching between them.

Dexerto Connect up to a total of four devices.

The biggest issue I had when using the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL, however, was its slimline return key. While playing games, it was fine, but while typing emails or in Slack I found myself dropping typos like there was no tomorrow. It’s an adjustment period, but if you’ve used a Razer board before you’ll likely be prepared anyway.

Article continues after ad

Compared to something like the ROG Azoth, the 50 hours of battery life doesn’t sound like a huge amount, but it’s about what we’d expect for a chassis this slim — and it charges pretty quickly via the included USB-C cable, too (which is braided – a nice touch).

Should you buy it?

Despite some nitpicks about the return key and the included media keys, Razer’s latest effort is a great-looking board for work or play that offers solid build quality and impressive portability, if you have the cash.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.