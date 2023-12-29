Rapper Danny Brown shares cautionary tale after losing Steam Deck

Rapper and podcaster Danny Brown recently shared a cautionary tale after losing his Steam Deck at Denver Airport.

Valve’s Steam Deck is one of the best handhelds around, so much so, we named the Steam Deck OLED as the best piece of tech to come out in 2023. In a segment on episode 82 of The Danny Brown show, the rapper reads out a story where a listener considers waiting to break up with their partner until after the listener receives a Steam Deck as a birthday gift. After some chatter, the rapper says: “As a person who owns a Steam Deck, Yeah, wait for the Steam Deck!” before stating “Your life will never be the same again”. But, he also shared a cautionary tale about losing his beloved handheld device.

Danny Brown loses Steam Deck at Denver Airport

“I actually lost my Steam Deck one time and I felt like I lost my pet, man.” Brown shared. “I was crying and s**t, I was crying to sleep, and I couldn’t really f***kin’ sleep at night. I was dreaming about the Steam Deck.” He stated.

Luckily, after losing his Steam Deck, the rapper and podcaster was reunited with his Steam Deck after employees at Denver Airport were able to locate the console and send it back to him via FedEx.

Brown further stated that bringing a portable handheld like the Steam Deck with him to the Airport made all the difference in high-stress situations: “As a person that used to smoke cigarettes all the time, flights and s**t used to be hell for me because I really couldn’t wait to get off the flight and smoke a cigarette.”

He continued: “But now, since I got the zines, and I got a Steam Deck, Now? Me being on a plane is like me being in my bedroom at the crib. I ain’t got no worries.”

The Steam Deck is a marvelous device, so it’s no wonder that these devices are now breaking into the mainstream, especially for folks who travel a lot for work and can’t be at their gaming setup at all times.