PS5 Slim’s new design rumors are seriously dividing PlayStation fans

After the first images leaked online for the alleged new PS5 Slim console, fans have reacted in their thousands dividing the PlayStation community.

Rumors of the PS5 Slim have been bubbling since the PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, with the slimline version being a classic iteration of Sony’s best-selling console. These have boiled over after a surge of alleged leaks have been released online sending, fans into a frenzy.

Both photos and videos began appearing of the suspected streamlined PS5 version, after the first photo was uploaded to the Chinese Forum A9vg.

A flurry of photos and videos have appeared since which have dominated talking points across the worldwide gaming communities.

The console is set to feature the familiar white and black colorway found on the PlayStation 5, including a design that curves inwards and unique cutouts on them for an alleged modular optical drive.

Other hardware replacements are also suspected and most significantly the PS5 slim is claimed to be “5cm shorter”, a PS5 software developer says.

How has the PlayStation community reacted to the alleged PS5 Slim leaks?

As photos have videos of the PS5 Slim hit the internet, the world has been reacting all over socials, such as Twitter and Reddit.

Many have criticized the new curved design as being “weird”, with one user stating: “I really love the look of OG consoles compared to their eventual remodels”.

Another user compared the design to the original consoles, praising the build quality, “They were not rushed and usually use better quality materials”, they said.

Some opposing views praised the size decrease, with one saying: “Quite a considerable bit smaller”.

“I think it’s a pretty smart way to keep the same aesthetics while making the drive detachable”, another said highlighting the benefits of the new detachable drive suggested by leaks.

Alternatively, other fans are not too bothered about the design and are more anticipating the release of the rumored PS5 pro and it’s expected enhanced performance.