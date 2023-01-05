Sony unveils new customizable accessibility PS5 controller: Project Leonard

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Sony’s latest PS5 controller kit, Project Leonardo has been revealed and is designed to help players with disabilities play more easily and comfortably.

Project Leonardo, presumably named after Leonardo Di Vinci’s many armed Vitruvian Man, has been designed by Sony to “remove barriers to gaming.” Revealed at CES 2023 the controller has been created to help players with disabilities “play for longer periods on PS5.”

Accessibility, and making games as inclusive as possible, has been a priority for Sony in recent years, with games like God of War Ragnarok and The Last of Us Part I, featuring a wide array of features to help players with disabilities enjoy their first party titles.

Article continues after ad

Sony has consulted numerous accessibility experts and organizations like AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and Stack Up, when configuring the controller’s layout and customizable features. It’s also expected to work in tandem with many third-party accessibility accessories on PS5.

Sony Project Leonardo can be customized to cater to individual needs.

Fully customizable

Players with limited motor control or those who struggle pressing small buttons, triggers, or positioning thumbs and fingers on a standard controller, have been kept at the forefront of Project Leonardo’s design.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The controller features many different layouts and options that can be tailored to a player’s individual needs and comfort, especially when it comes to their strength, range of motion, and other physical needs. Not only can players engage in button mapping to create their perfect control template, but they can also save multiple layouts to their PSN profile, allowing them to ensure every game is optimized for their needs.

Article continues after ad

The DualSense controller was the inspiration behind Project Leonardo’s design, with the accessibility controller looking a lot like the PS5 controller in terms of the white-on-black aesthetic. This makes the new controller an unmistakable member of the PS5 accessory family.

There’s no release date for Project Leonardo at the moment, Sony is still perfecting the controller and gathering feedback from the community. We’ll keep you updated when we know more.

Until then, check out everything we know about PS VR2.