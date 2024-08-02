Google Pixel Watch 3 price leaks & it’s not good news

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is slated to release next week, but that hasn’t stopped leaks from revealing more ahead of its announcement.

Google’s Made By Google event will take place on August 13, where the company will reveal its new flagship hardware products, including the Pixel 9 series devices, the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, wireless earbuds, and the Pixel Watch 3 lineup.

Thanks to several leaks and rumors, we have a fair idea of the Pixel Watch 3’s specifications, design, and features. However, a new report from Android Headlines reveals exactly how much you can expect to pay for the wearable.

Article continues after ad

According to the report, the Pixel Watch 3 will start at $349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi version, while the LTE version will retail at $449. This means the base variant’s price remains the same as the predecessor, though the LTE variant will see a price hike of $49.

The price of the LTE version is allegedly being increased to make space for the new larger 45mm watch. The 45mm Wi-Fi version will retail at $399, while the LTE version will be $100 more expensive and will retail at $499.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pixel Watch 3 Apple Watch Series 9 Galaxy Watch 7 41mm (BT/Wi-Fi) $349 $399 – 41mm (BT/LTE) $499 $499 – 45mm (BT/Wi-Fi) $399 $429 – 45mm (BT/LTE) $499 $529 – 40mm (BT/Wi-Fi) – – $300 40mm (BT/LTE) – – $350 44mm (BT/Wi-Fi) – – $330 44mm (BT/LTE) – – $380

This quick comparison shows that the Pixel Watch 3 and the Apple Watch Series 9 will have almost the same pricing. However, the bigger Apple Watch Series 9 carries a considerably premium price tag. The Galaxy Watch 7, on the other hand, is the cheapest, with a starting price of $300, and the most expensive Galaxy Watch 7 retails at $380.

Regarding the Pixel Watch 3, the smartwatch will likely come with Google’s Actua Display, adding many upgrades. Reports suggest that the Watch 3 will have smaller bezels, a brighter display with 2000 nits of brightness, and a 20% faster charging tech.