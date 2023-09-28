OpenAI & ex-Apple designer Jony Ive reportedly making “iPhone” for AI

Jony Ive, the ex-head of design at Apple, along with OpenAI, makers of ChatGPT, are reportedly seeking funds to develop new hardware.

OpenAI, ChatGPT developers, are allegedly in far along talks with the ex-Chief Design Officer for Apple, Sir Jony Ive. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, is reportedly being tapped to design something being dubbed the “iPhone of artificial intelligence”.

However, there are no concrete plans as of yet, as OpenAI will be required to seek funding. Reportedly, this is going to come from the Japanese investment company, SoftBank. The duo are seeking over $1 billion in funds for the project.

According to reports, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI has been meeting with Ive to determine what the product will even be. Ive now runs his own design company, LoveFrom, and is best known for driving the look of Apple for years.

Ive started during Steve Jobs’ exodus from the company and quickly became part of the inner circle. He was vital to the creation of the iPhone and multiple other products, including the MacBook Air and its manilla envelope marketing stunt.

Softbank, Jony Ive & OpenAI could be making new hardware together

Softbank is also apparently pushing for ties with Arm, which it owns and has a 90% stake in. The company recently tried to sell off Arm to Nvidia, but this was blocked by the UK government, which is where Arm is located.

As of right now, it doesn’t appear that the device is even going to be a phone. It’s simply being described as the “iPhone for artificial intelligence” because of the iPhone’s pivotal role in technology’s history.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman’s other hardware so far ties in with the WorldCoin cryptocurrency he co-founded. The WorldCoin orb is currently touring, scanning people, and giving out free crypto to those who participate.