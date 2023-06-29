Only one person showed up to buy the RTX 4060 at launch event in Japan

A Japanese outlet has reported that only a single person showed up for the in-person launch of the Nvidia RTX 4060.

Nvidia’s latest midrange GPU, the RTX 4060, has been met with a tepid response. Our review found that it’ll make a great upgrade for those older budget systems, with decent performance in games.

Nothing seems more tepid than the Japanese response, which was covered on Twitter. The outlet, Hermitage Akihabara, found just a solitary person lining up for the RTX 4060.

The reasoning for his purchase appears to be exactly like we described in the review, as he plans to upgrade from a GTX 1060.

Elsewhere, it was reported that none of the other stores saw any customers, who appear to have stayed open late for the occasion.

Japan has notably been slower to adopt to the PC gaming market, with large swaths of gaming enthusiasts still playing on consoles instead.

However, as more games popular in the region arrive on the PC platform, it has begun to explode in popularity.

RTX 4060’s worldwide response is tepid at best

However, the lukewarm greeting given to the RTX 4060 and others in the current generation of GPUs has had a profound effect on sales worldwide.

Performance gains – outside of introducing DLSS 3 – are negligible for a vast majority of users still on RTX 30-series GPUs. The gap between previous generations of cards is also not big enough for some to justify purchasing a new card.

With worldwide issues for electronics beginning to ease up and hardware not receiving much love due to inflated prices, it’s common to find the GPU you want in stock.

The RTX 4060 costs $299 and is available now from all good retailers.

