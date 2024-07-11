Nyxi Warrior review: Nintendo’s most underrated controller — reborn

The Nyxi Warrior brings some retro GameCube style to PC gaming, but can it hold its own in the crowded PC controller market?

A friend was looking for a new PC controller but complained that nothing met his specifications. He was looking for something with Hall Effect sticks, macro buttons, asymmetric analog sticks, and, ideally, a GameCube-style button layout. Enter the Nyxi Warrior, which has a retro touch, with a modern edge.

The GameCube layout is not for everyone. For those who appreciate its fine qualities, however, nothing else can beat it. I used the Nyxi Warrior for several weeks to see if it could live up to the examples set by the original GC controller, and the Nyxi Wizard.

Article continues after ad

Key Specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4G Wireless, USB-C Wired

Weight: 260g

Compatibility: PC, GameCube, Switch, Wii

Price: $68.99

Features: GameCube-style layout, Hall Effect Sticks, HD rumble, Optical microswitches, customizable back paddles, Gyroscope sensor, 8-way D-pad

Pros Cons Hall effect sticks D-pad feels weird Microswitched face buttons Adaptive triggers don’t always work Can switch between modern and retro gaming



Design

The Nyxi Warrior does stand out amongst a sea of Xbox and DualSense clone controllers. It has discarded the standard diamond-shaped configuration of buttons for a layout based on the original GameCube controller.

Article continues after ad

The big Green A button and the smaller red B button not only provide a nice nostalgia hit but also feel great. Nyxi has used microswitches for the buttons, so they have a nice clicky feel. It can take a while to get used to the different button placements at first, but once you do the experience is pleasant.

Unlike the Nyxi Wizard, the Warrior uses a shield-style D-Pad. I was wary of this, having had issues with the Xbox 360 type of D-Pad before. This particular D-Pad has more in common with the D-Pad on the SEGA Genesis. It doesn’t feel as precise as a DualSense, or even the D-Pad on the Wizard, which is a bit of a shame.

Article continues after ad

The grips are fairly thin compared to some other controllers such as the Nacon Evol-X, but for my small hands, it felt just about perfect. The build quality is very difficult to complain about.

Article continues after ad

Features

The Warrior has several customization options. Users can swap out the stick tops for the analog sticks as well as the stick surrounds, which have the option of being circular or octagonal. Though I prefer the circular surrounds, the octagonal option is very useful for fighting game players.

On the rear is a little panel that can house two small additional Macro buttons, or just be left flat if you don’t want additional buttons. I’m not a huge fan of those Macro Buttons, but those who find them useful have the option to install them.

Article continues after ad

There are also switches to alter the activation point of the triggers, so you can pick if you want a short or long throw. The amount of options is surprisingly large.

Nyxi has also chosen to include Hall Effect sensors for the analog sticks. This makes the controller virtually immune to the dreaded stick drift, so you can be sure your controller stays accurate.

Article continues after ad

Performance

Since the Warrior is meant to be the GameCube controller experience on a PC, I decided to fire up the archetypal PC adventure – Skyrim. The controller performed excellently. Though Steam insisted that the controller was not entirely set up, I got all the correct button prompts and it seemed to detect everything just fine.

Article continues after ad

The buttons were snappy and responsive, and the movement of the analog sticks was buttery smooth. It was comfortable to hold for long sessions, not feeling too heavy on the wrists.

The only real issue was that a change to the adaptive triggers didn’t always register, resulting in a need to disconnect and reconnect the controller.

I then decided to test its retro credentials and hooked it up to my GameCube to fire up Super Smash Bros Brawl. It worked flawlessly on the first try.

If I focussed on the screen and didn’t look at the controller in my hands, it felt just like a Wavebird. The difference between the Warrior and an official Nintendo controller was barely perceptible.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Verdict: 4/5

Not everyone is going to enjoy the dramatically different button layout of the Nyxi Warrior. For some people, reprogramming the muscle memory is going to be a step too far.

PC gaming fans can probably appreciate the Hall Effect sensors and microswitched buttons and will be able to adapt to the unusual layout especially when the very reasonable price point is taken into account.

For Super Smash Bros fans or those with fond memories of the GameCube who want a PC-compatible controller, it might be a must-buy.

Should you buy it?

The Nyxi Warrior is a bit more of a jack-of-all-trades compared to the Nyxi Wizard and its hyperspecific focus on the Switch.

Article continues after ad

It loses a tiny bit of the magic of that controller in the process, but it remains an extremely solid choice of PC controller, particularly for those interested in retro gaming.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.