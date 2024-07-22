Samsung Galaxy phones one step closer to blue bubble on iPhones

Samsung Galaxy devices will no longer ship with the company’s own Messages application pre-installed – at least in the US.

Samsung is officially phasing out the Samsung Messages application on the new and upcoming Galaxy devices. The South Korean smartphone maker will ship its devices with the pre-installed Google Messages application instead.

This move aligns with Google’s recent push for RCS (Rich Communication Services). The project aims to enable true cross-platform messaging with all devices. Namely, it would include Apple’s Messaging app.

It adds features like read receipts, images & video sharing, typing indicators, and more. All these can’t be seen or used on older technologies like MMS and SMS.

The recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will ship with the Google Messages application pre-installed as default in the United States.

Even Apple has agreed to add RCS support with iOS 18, knocking down the barrier between Android and iOS. That would mean every device would potentially have a blue bubble.

However, Apple’s version of RCS lacks various key features. This includes key privacy measures like end-to-end encryption.

Analyst Max Weinbach, who first spotted the notice in the Samsung Members app, took to X/Twitter to share the news. However, a known Android tinkerer, Mishaal Rahman, mentioned that this is limited to the United States. Devices shipped in Canada and other regions still have Samsung’s app installed.

The announcement reads:

“The Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded, starting with Flip 6, Fold 6, and newer models.

“Instead, Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience to express your emotions, making communication safe and fun.”

That said, this is not the end of the road for Samsung Messages. The application is still available to download via the Galaxy Store, though some key features might be missing.

Samsung’s decision to ditch Samsung Messages doesn’t come as a surprise. In 2022, the company shipped its flagship Galaxy S22 line-up of devices with Google Messages out of the box.

