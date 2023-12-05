Beeper Mini brings iMessage to Android just weeks after Nothing Chat controversy

Beeper Mini has brought Apple’s iMessage to Android without the need to sign into a random Mac server just weeks after Nothing shut down their iMessage app due to security concerns.

On November 14, 2023, Nothing revealed their partnership with Sunbird to create Nothing Chats — a way to use iMessage on their flagship Nothing Phone 2.

The app required users to log into a server with their Apple ID which many considered to be a massive security issue. Just days later, Nothing removed the app from the Play Store entirely.

Beeper Mini has just revealed another iMessage alternative for Android, and this time it doesn’t require users to log into a server.

Beeper Mini “reverse engineered” iMessage

The Beeper Mini app launched on December 5, 2023, and websites like 9to5Google were quick to share the news.

According to Beeper, they’ve “reverse engineered” iMessage in a magical way that allows the app to directly connect to Apple servers – meaning that the company doesn’t have to host servers for the connetion to take place.

Somehow, you can even use iMessage without signing into your Apple ID, but it means you won’t be able to take advantage of cross-device support that many in the Apple ecosystem have come to love.

This fixes one major issue many have with having users of both mobile OS’ in group chats, as it automatically places you in iMessage alongside the rest of your iPhone users. While we’re waiting for Apple to release RCS in 2024, this is a great workaround.

It’s unknown whether this violates Apple’s TOS or any laws around reverse engineering apps like this, but we’ll be sure to update you if something happens.

In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news and other viral stories.