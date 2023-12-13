New Huawei earbuds don’t go into your ear & look super strange

Huawei’s new FreeClip open-ear looks unlike any other earbuds and helps you be more aware of your surroundings.

Huawei has introduced a new pair of earbuds in the global market. The new FreeClip buds take the leaf out of Sony’s Linkbuds and dial the weirdness level several notches higher.

The company says that these wireless earbuds are designed for the growing demographic of listeners who want in-ear wireless headphones that allow them to stay attuned to their surroundings.

For those unversed, open-ear, or open acoustic earbuds do not block your ear canal’s opening letting you still hear the surroundings while also allowing you to listen to music, podcasts or answer phone calls.

Call it a complex design or a technological marvel, the FreeClip buds have three elements that are key to its design – the Comfort Bean, the Acoustic Ball, and a C-bridge Design.

Huawei

The comfort bean is an ergonomic bean-shaped module that sits behind the ear. This is connected with the acoustic ball or speaker via the C-Bridge. The company says that the C-bridge has an adaptive sensor that learns and adjusts the clamping force of the clasp mechanism.

Thanks to the unconventional design, the FreeClip buds are symmetrical and don’t distinguish between left and right ears.

In terms of sheer specs, the FreeClip buds are touted to offer 32 hours of battery life and can be charged in just 40 minutes. A quick 10 minutes nets you up to 3 hours of listening. The buds support multi-device connectivity and can be connected to two devices simultaneously. The buds are IP54 splash-proof. However, the charging case lacks such a rating.

Available in two color options, black and purple, the FreeClip buds are priced at £179.99 or €199. You can pre-order them now, but shipping in the UK and Europe starts in late December.

Besides the buds, Huawei has also introduced its top-tier MatePad Pro tablet. Available at a starting price of €999, the MatePad Pro has a 13.2″ 144Hz OLED display, runs HarmonyOS 4, is powered by the Kirin 9000S SoC, and has up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage onboard.

Unconventional, by all means

Huawei

These FreeClip earbuds could be an engineering marvel or a forced innovation, depending on how you look at it.

Earbuds, generally, are designed to block outside noise from your ear canal and let you listen to uninterrupted music. Then we have modern headphones and earbuds that let you choose between noise cancellation and transparency mode depending on the requirements.

However, FreeClip earbuds let you enjoy both with the help of advanced acoustic tech. The company says that “a high sensitivity dual magnet circuit driver with a reserve sound waves system transmits sound into your ears in an optimum fashion while preventing sound leakage.”

In any case, we are eager to get our hands on the FreeClip buds and see how effective this piece of technology is.