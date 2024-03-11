Modder shows off “outstanding” Helldivers 2 stratagem keypad

Modder Convictcantaloupe on TikTok showed off his wireless keypad for Helldivers 2 named “Liber-key” which can call upon stratagems with a flick of your wrist.

Helldivers 2 has exploded in popularity, thanks to an innovative meta-narrative surrounding the title, with game masters, new mechs and co-op debauchery. One of the primary ways you can call in your powerful perks (named “stratagems in Helldivers 2) is to punch in codes that require you to input directional commands.

Calling in these commands in the heat of battle can be tricky, so modder ConvictCantaloupe took it upon himself to create his real-life strategem keypad, named the “Liber-key”, which comes with its gyroscopic twist.

The Liber-key itself is housed in a 3D-printed shell, alongside four mechanical key switches, a toggle switch for a battery, a gyroscope, and a USB-C header, with a small board powering a mainboard which offers Bluetooth and battery management. The shell is soldered up to function and has a small insert so you can mount it to your wrist.

Rotating your wrist allows you to access the stratagem menu, and with your other hand, you can input the commands for strategems. While it’s not the most convenient thing in the world, it certainly looks cool, and also adds another layer of immersion to your Helldiving experience.

“This is an outstanding piece of tech”

Comments on the TikTok post are largely positive, with some praising the mod’s creativity. User streetsamurai11 stated: “This is an outstanding piece of tech Helldiver”, while others were curious about its actual efficacy in the heat of battle, as one user points out that you have to “completely stop moving” to use it, which the creator confirms.

But, performance isn’t exactly Convictcantaloupe’s main priority with the keypad. As another commenter points out, macros would be much more efficient at calling in stratagems, and don’t require you to build a wrist-mounted keypad. But, Convictcantaloupe dismissed macros as simply being “lame”.

Sometimes, mods are not always about getting the best performance possible, but instead, give yourself a new level of immersion in a game. Convictcantaloupe intends to sell a “production version” of the Liber-key in the future, with the PCB currently being designed. But, if you want to make your own, the creator also notes that he will be putting a tutorial up in the future, so you can build one for yourself.