Modder creates 3D-printed Steam Deck accessory & it’s absolutely genius

One modder has 3D-printed a Steam Deck holder that simply latches on to the tray table of a plane, and the idea is absolutely genius.

Look, we know that Valve’s Steam Deck isn’t the lightest thing in the world. We can count the number of times that it’s almost fallen straight onto our faces, even with the newer, lighter OLED model. But, what about when you’re out and about using the console? No matter how good the device is, lugging around a Steam Deck and a charger to use while on a long-haul flight sounds like a recipe for hand cramps.

But, one modder has managed to solve the puzzle, after managing to print their own 3D-printed accessory which manages to allow the Steam Deck to slot into the tray table section of a plane with ease, and play the system without having to hold it for extended periods of time.

Posting to Reddit, user Destrike managed to design and print his own Steam Deck holder while in use mid-flight, using their Steam Deck OLED. They noted that it is “version 3 and the first I got to use on board”, in a post showcasing their creation on the Steam Deck subreddit. They claim that there’s a new version in teh works too, which will allow for a hinge/tilt system for better viewing angles.

No, you can’t print one yourself (yet)

Destrike has not posted public files so you can download one yourself, as the design is modular, with four pieces making the holder in total. However, they have not shared the files yet as Destrike wishes to test the design further, just so there aren’t any issues with the design.

A part of the design also uses PETG plastic, which allows it to fit into “most” economy plane tray tables, though it has only been tested using Air Canada’s economy seats.

Hopefully, Destrike will make the design publicly available, think of all of the hand cramps it would save on big, long-haul flights. But, until they do, all we can do is stare in awe at this incredibly ingenious design.