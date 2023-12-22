Get 49% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with Amazon’s festive deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently 49% off on Amazon. This is the best tablet deal you’ll find this holiday season.

If you’re in the market for a tablet this festive season but don’t want to break the bank, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on Amazon. Right now, it’s available at a whopping 49% discount, saving you a solid $210. This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Samsung tablet, and it’s too good to pass up.

Article continues after ad

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a large LCD display, ideal for watching your favorite movies or shows. The massive battery ensures you can use the tablet for a full day without needing to plug it in. Plus, the S6 Lite comes with an included S Pen, allowing you to easily take notes or scribble down your thoughts.

Article continues after ad

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is great for undemanding users

Samsung

Amazon is offering a 49% discount on the 128GB storage trim of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. You can get it in Oxford Gray, Angora Black, and Chiffon Rose color options.

Article continues after ad

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is perfect for undemanding users. While it certainly isn’t intended for games or work-related tasks, this tablet is more than ideal for video streaming and web browsing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It was launched in 2020 but thanks to Samsung’s extended update policy, it still receives security updates and runs Android 13. The tablet packs a large 7040mAh battery that can easily last a full day and charges quickly via 15W charging.

Article continues after ad

Samsung also equips the tablet with an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front, allowing you to use the tablet for video calls with your loved ones. The Amazon deal won’t last for long, so you might want to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on it.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.