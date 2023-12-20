Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price plummets by 45% in unmissable deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price plummets by 45% in unmissable dealSamsung
Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 has become even more affordable thanks to a 45% discount on Amazon.
If you’re looking for yourself or the kids but don’t want to spend top dollar on an iPad, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal on Amazon is for you. The retailer is offering a solid $150 discount on the Galaxy Tab A8, knocking its price by 45%. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the tablet, and you won’t want to miss out on this deal.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 brings a large 10.5-inch LCD display, which is ideal for watching content. The tablet packs a large battery and supports fast charging. Samsung has also added stylus support on the tablet so you can use it for taking notes.
Galaxy Tab A8 doesn’t get cheaper than this
Amazon is offering a 45% discount on the 128GB storage trim of the tablet. However, you can also score 39% and 43% discounts on the 32GB and 64GB storage versions, respectively. The tablet is available in Silver, Dark Gray, and Pink Gold color options.
As mentioned, the Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5-inch LCD display and packs a large battery. Samsung says the tablet can offer 12 hours of screentime and can quickly charge to 100%.
It also brings access to Samsung Kids, a library of safe and fun games, books and videos that are kid-friendly and parent-approved. Further, you can seamlessly pair the tablet with your laptop, phone, and other Samsung products.
You can also get serious discounts on Samsung phones during this holiday season. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available with a sweet $200 discount, while the Galaxy A54 is selling at its lowest price ever and comes with a freebie.
