Logitech G Fits review: Comfort comes at a cost

The Logitech G Fits promise an immaculate gaming experience, with earbuds that shape around your actual ear canals, but at $229, the price seems a little bit steep.

We first caught the Logitech G Fits at Logi Play back in September. Back then, we were told of earbuds that personally shape around your ears, and also have additional modes for gaming. However, with an official price of $229.99, does the pricey technology manage to justify itself through its audio prowess?

Key specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Dongle

Driver diameter: 10mm

Frequency response: 20 – 20,000 Hz

Weight: 7.2g each

Compatibility: PC, Mobile, PS4, PS5

Features: Lightspeed wireless, Lightform molding technology, rechargeable battery case

Price: $229.99

Design

Dexerto

The Logitech G Fits, on the surface, look like every other pair of wireless earbuds that we’ve seen come to market as of late. A short stem, with the iconic “G” logo from Logitech, in addition to a huge translucent blob of an ear tip attached. There are no replacements, no alternatives. Just this one. This secret sauce is that supposedly will make the Logitech G Fits conform to your ear canal, for a perfect fit.

The earbuds are placed in the charging case, with light magnetization for a satisfying fit. However, at this price point, the charging case lacks wireless charging, which is a relative disappointment. Additionally, you cannot easily open the case with one hand, demanding two to pop them in if you’re using them while out and about. A lonely USB-C cable sits at the back, but all of the materials feel pretty sturdy and will stand the usual wear and tear of being in and out of your pocket.

However, the clamshell design has one critical failure, its hinge. AirPods and numerous other wireless earbuds have nearly perfected this, and sadly we think that the Logitech G Fits’ case is just a little too loose for our liking, with the hinge feeling loose and crunchy until you lock it into place.

Features

The Logitech G Fits are abundant with gaming features, featuring low-latency wireless on PC, for those who want it. You get a USB-A dongle included, and you’ll be able to use it on PlayStation consoles, too. You also get Bluetooth mode, which has its own dedicated app. You can switch over to game mode, which has slightly lower latency than a normal Bluetooth connection, similar to the Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless. You also get a handy EQ feature with numerous presets, which are structured around

Logitech Lightform is genuinely impressive

Dexerto

The real star of the show is the “Lightform” ear tips. After running through a seamless setup in the Logitech G Fits app, we were able to start personalizing the ear tips. After placing it in our ears and lightly twisting each earbud, the feature gets to work. We felt a slightly warm sensation as the ear tips began to mold around our ear canal, and after a few minutes, they were done.

After the fact, we popped the ear tips out, and it was perfectly molded, and after around a week of use, they felt like the most comfortable earbuds we’ve ever tested.

Sound quality

The Logitech G fits have a relatively small 10mm driver, and with the standard EQ, it managed to handle most music that we attempted to play on it just fine. However, like many modern earphones, the bass was slightly on the strong side. A slight adjustment of the EQ later, and we were up and running.

The relatively restricted soundstage feels pretty narrow, but it does manage to deliver an adequate listening experience. Games sounded good across the board, but it was nothing particularly mindblowing, which is lacking for a pair of earbuds that cost this much.

Microphone quality

The Logitech G Fits have a relatively small mic, and while it is serviceable to take calls on, we wouldn’t really trust it to carry our voice loud and clear through a game of Fortnite or similar competitive games. It is much better suited for simpler titles, or casual experiences, which is a shame considering the tech under the hood suitable for gaming.

Should you buy it?

Dexerto

The Logitech G Fits are an expensive experiment. The novel Lightform technology actually works, and it’s deeply impressive. But, on the other hand, you’re just getting an adequate audio and microphone experience. You don’t really need any active noise cancellation thanks to Lightform creating a good seal around your ears, but when it comes down to the pure audio experience, we’ve just heard better, and for cheaper.

The Verdict – 3/5

There’s nothing particularly wrong with the Logitech G Fits, but they never quite measure up to the steep pricing of the earbuds themselves. If the Lightform technology was not present, it would just be yet another set of earbuds in a crowded market, and we don’t think the excellent comfort is worth the dear price.

