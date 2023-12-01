iPhone takes incredibly bizarre photo that’s left people bamboozled

Someone trying to capture a selfie on an iPhone

AI-powered computational photography is used to capture multiple shots for each photo, and this can create issues.

A gorgeous bride-to-be had the shock of her life when she went to shop for her wedding dress. When this woman got her photo clicked using an iPhone in front of a couple of mirrors while wearing a wedding gown, she realized that none of the reflections matched her actual pose.

This rare photo, termed one-in-a-million by PetaPixel, shows three versions of Tessa Coates, the woman photographed.

Achieving this is pretty simple if you know a bit about photography or are good with Photoshop. However, in her Instagram post, which has since gone viral, she claims this was an unedited photo.

In the image, she can be seen holding both her hands down, while one reflection had her holding only one of her hands down, and the other had one arm slightly held up to her waist. It’s as bizarre as a glitch in the matrix.

Weird iPhone photo of woman in wedding dress could be blamed on AI

Coates confirmed that it was not a panoramic photo nor a “burst” image, and out of curiosity, she visited the nearby Apple store to seek clarification.

The seemingly most powerful feature of the iPhone was the culprit here. Apple’s technicians have explained that every time a user clicks an image, the AI-powered computer within the iPhone captures multiple images and stitches the best of them together to create the best shot.

In this case, while the image was being captured, Coates moved her hands around a bit, and these movements were captured as reflections in different “Burst” shots.

Later, when the AI stitched these images together, it stitched the three best shots, resulting in this rare, one-in-a-million image.

All the smartphone makers that use computational photography follow the process mentioned above apart from adding their software magic, so all the photos we click from the phones are “technically” edited.