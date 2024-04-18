iPhone 17 display leak claims big changes are coming to one specific model

While the iPhone 16 is still months away, leaks on the iPhone 17 are already surfacing. According to a recent post from a supply chain expert, the iPhone 17 Plus could get a big display change.

Ross Young, display expert and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), claims the iPhone 17 Plus could receive a smaller display compared to the iPhone 16 Plus. The Plus model will “sit in between” the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Young said in a subscriber-only X post.

Young did not reveal the exact size of the iPhone 17 Plus screen but stated that it would be smaller than the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus. Since its introduction with the iPhone 14 series, the “Plus” series has maintained a 6.7-inch size. If leaks and rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 16 Plus will also feature the same screen size.

iPhone Model Screen Size (Inches) iPhone 14 Plus 6.7 iPhone 15 Plus 6.7 iPhone 16 Plus 6.7 (expected) iPhone 17 Plus Smaller than 6.7 (expected)

Ross Young has a good history of being accurate with his reports, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this one is true. It’s unclear why Apple would want to change the iPhone 17 Plus’s display size. One reason that comes to mind is to increase the gap between the Plus and Pro Max models, which also features a 6.7-inch display. Apple might want to keep the largest displays reserved for the most expensive iPhone models.

Should the report be accurate, it could mean that Apple may be creating wider gaps between its iPhone lineup. For example, a report from last week claimed Apple would shrink the battery in the iPhone 16 Plus while giving the Pro Max a bigger one. This comes after the iPhone 15 Plus beat the iPhone 15 Pro Max in battery life tests, as tested by independent reviewers.

There are also rumors about further size changes coming to the iPhone 16 Pro models. Reports claim the Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch display (up from 6.7 inches), and the Pro will have a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches). But, only time will tell if these reports turn out to be true, as Apple has yet to announce anything official about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 lineup.