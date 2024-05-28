MacBook Pro finally getting OLED screen in 2026 according to report

Apple has long been rumored to launch OLED MacBook and iPad. While the latter is already official, it seems we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the OLED MacBooks.

A new supply chain report from Omdia claims the MacBook Pro with OLED display will finally launch in 2026. “Apple is highly likely to incorporate OLED into its MacBook Pro models as early as 2026. This move could spark a significant surge in OLED demand within the notebook market, potentially reaching over 60 million units by 2031,” says the report.

The reason why Apple is planning to launch OLED MacBooks is the increasing demand for OLED panels. According to Omdia’s display demand forecast, the market for OLED screens in laptops is expected to jump 37% annually between 2023 and 2031. This surge reflects a broader trend: brands are increasingly adding OLED panels to their high-end laptops and tablets.

Article continues after ad

Apple

Compared to the LCD panels in current MacBooks, OLED screens offer higher contrast ratios. They are also thinner and use less power because they do not need a backlight. The OLED panel Apple introduced with the iPad Pro 7th generation uses Tandem technology, stacking two OLED panels together. This results in higher brightness compared to regular OLED panels.

Article continues after ad

This is not the first time we’ve heard reports about the launch of an OLED MacBook. In February, The Elec reported that the device might not launch before 2027 due to supply chain issues. Meanwhile, in December of last year, Nikkei Asia reported that an OLED MacBook model is under development, with production potentially starting in the second half of 2025 at the earliest.

Article continues after ad

Apple is yet to confirm any details about the OLED MacBook, so take this information with a pinch of salt.