iOS 17 finally hits full release as Apple pushes update

Apple’s latest mobile software versions, iOS 17, iPad OS 17, and Watch OS 10 have finally hit full release as the company has begun pushing the updates to users.

Since its announcement back in June 2023, iOS 17’s developer and public beta’s have been adopted by millions across the world.

Those who installed it early have updated with the latest version every few weeks since then, encountering new bugs and features with every install.

Apple pushing iOS 17, iPad OS 17, and Watch OS 10 to users

On September 18, 2023, Apple began pushing updates for iPhone, iPad, and watches. All three software versions offer a variety of new features for users to enjoy.

On the iOS and iPad side of things, users will get the ability to view Apple Maps Offline for the first time. There’s a massive update to Widgets too, as iOS 17 allows users to interact with them directly instead of going into the app to make changes.

This allows for easier access to smart home controls, like letting you turn off the living room light without opening an app. For more features, check out our roundup.

For Watch OS 10, there is the addition of Cycling under the workouts and a new widget stack alongside a few upgraded watch faces.

iOS 17, iPad OS 17, and Watch OS 17 compatibility

Here is the list of phones compatible with iOS 17:

iPhone 15 iPhone 12 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 12 mini iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 14 iPhone 11 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone XS iPhone 13 iPhone XS Max iPhone 13 mini iPhone XR iPhone 13 Pro iPhone SE iPhone 13 Pro Max (2nd generation or later)

Here is the list of iPads compatible with iPad OS 17:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later) iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later) iPad Air (3rd generation and later) iPad (6th generation and later) iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Here is the list of Apple Watches that are compatible with Watch OS 10:

Apple Watch Series 4 Apple Watch Series 5 Apple Watch SE Apple Watch Series 6 Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Series 9 Apple Watch Ultra Apple Watch Ultra 2

For more Apple news and other tech coverage, keep it locked to Dexerto.