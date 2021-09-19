Instagram picture size: Stories, profile pictures & more

Knowing the dimensions of Instagram’s main content types, including profile pictures and stories, can make prepping your content a lot easier.

Although platforms like TikTok are quickly taking over the market, apps like Instagram are still going strong. Insta still serves as the main hub for people to share images with their followers.

Notably, the platform has recently been pivoting to a model more closely related to TikTok by pushing their ‘Reels’ feature as a big part of the content on the site.

Although not everyone is happy about these changes, many people are continuing to use the app as they were previously, particularly for the standard posts and story feature.

Advertisement

While some take a fairly casual approach to what they upload to their profile, often business accounts or people such as artists like to be a little more meticulous about what they upload, and by knowing the exact dimensions of the sites main features, it makes it a whole lot easier to create and plan content in advance.

Read More: How to change background color on an Instagram story

So, if you’re looking to find out exactly what size your images should be, this is the information you’ll need:

Instagram image dimensions

Instagram profile picture size : 320 x 320 pixels

: 320 x 320 pixels Landscape feed photo : 1080 x 566

: 1080 x 566 Portrait feed photo : 1080 x 1350

: 1080 x 1350 Square feed photo : 1080 x 1080

: 1080 x 1080 Stories: 1080 x 1920

Using these dimensions you’ll be able to more specifically plan the positioning of your pictures, which can be particularly useful for profile pictures.

Advertisement

However, Instagram can automatically adjust images for you, so going by the dimensions is optional.