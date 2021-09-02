How to change background color on an Instagram story

Not everyone is a fan of the default color Instagram chooses for you when you upload an image to your story, but thankfully there is a way to customize the color of your background.

Stories are one of Instagram’s most popular features, serving as an ideal way for users to share updates with family, friends, and followers in a way that doesn’t clog up their feed.

Over the years, Instagram has made a number of additions to the feature that allow people to use GIFs, music, stickers, and more, all to make their stories look as interesting as possible.

Some take creating the most aesthetically pleasing stories very seriously, but this process can sometimes be hindered when the app auto-selects a background color.

No need to worry, however, as there is a way to customize your own background color and make the perfect Insta story.

How to change default background color in Instagram stories

When uploading an image to a story, Instagram selects a default background color based on your image. but you might not like the color that’s chosen for you.

However, there is a relatively simple way to alter the background color.

Open the Stories tab, and click on your gallery to select an image. Resize your image and adjust its location. Click the three dots, and tap ‘draw.’ Select the pen tool if you want a solid color background, or the highlighter tool if you want a translucent background. Choose the color you want the background to be. Press and hold the screen for a couple of seconds until the whole screen floods with color. Then click ‘done.’ Tap on the stickers icon, and select the ‘camera roll’ sticker. Select the same image you put in your story originally. Pinch to resize, and place it over the top of the other image, so that it is clearly visible above your new background color.

While there are a few steps involved, this method is a great way to switch up Instagram’s default options, and means you’re able to customize your stories in more interesting ways using whichever colors you want.