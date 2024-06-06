Humane warns AI Pin users to “immediately” stop using charging case over fire risk

Humane has warned the AI Pin owners not to use the charging case to charge the device, citing a quality issue with the battery cell supplied by a third-party vendor.

Humane has discovered a major issue with its once-hyped AI Pin. The company warns customers not to use the device’s charging case due to a potential “fire safety risk.”

In an email sent to AI Pin owners, the company stated that there is: “a quality issue with the battery cell supplied by a third-party vendor used in your Charge Case Accessory.”

Although Humane did not explicitly state whether the charging issue resulted in a fire, its investigation revealed that certain battery cells from this vendor may pose a fire safety risk.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: Humane

“Our investigation determined that the battery supplier was no longer meeting our quality standards and that there is a potential that certain battery cells supplied by this vendor may pose a fire safety risk. As a result, we immediately disqualified this battery vendor while we work to identify a new vendor to avoid such issues and maintain our high-quality standards,” said the company in an email seen by The Verge.

Article continues after ad

The Humane AI Pin hasn’t exactly proved to be a good product. YouTubers like Marques Brownlee slammed it for functionality and heating issues, even calling it the “worst product ever.”

Article continues after ad

Bloomberg reported in May that the company—led by former longtime Apple employees Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno—is already hunting for a potential buyer for its business.

The Humane AI Pin is available for purchase on the company’s website for $699 for the base Eclipse model. However, after buying the device, you’ll also need to pay $24 for a T-Mobile unlimited data plan.