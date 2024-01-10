Humane lays off 4% of employees weeks before AI Pin launch

Humane, the company behind the AI Pin wearable device, has announced that they’re laying off 4% of employees just weeks before the product is set to ship.

After months of teasing the device, Humane revealed the AI Pin back in November 2023 with a $699 price tag with quite a split reaction across social media users.

Powered by ChatGPT, the AI wearable is set to ship in March of 2024, and those who preordered the device are excited to go hands-on with it.

On January 9, 2024, The Verge reported that Humane has laid off 4% of their staff just weeks before the AI Pin launch.

Humane lays off 4% of employees as AI Pin prepares for launch

According to the report, Humane’s 4% layoff at the company was described as a cost-cutting measure for those who were impacted.

Employees were apparently told that budgets would be lowered this year, which we can safely assume had a direct cause of the layoffs. The Verge says that the total number of affected employees is 10 people.

Humane CEO Bethany Bongiorno took to LinkedIn to address the layoffs, describing them as “part of a wider refresh of our organizational structure.

YouTube: Humane

She also revealed several other staff changes, including the removal of the company’s CTO, who will now act as one of the advisors.

The Verge’s Alex Heath received a text message quote from Bongiorno as well, who said that the layoffs were not communicated as such. She said: “It goes without saying that, like every company, we have a responsibility to remain prudent and proactive, ensuring we have the right roles, right people, and the right structure at every juncture.”

For more tech news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.