Android 15 to get feature that can make your charging habits healthier

Android is reportedly getting a new feature that will allow users to manually set a battery charge limit of 80%.

The battery on a smartphone is one of the first components that needs a replacement. Repeated charge cycles and erratic charging behavior can lead to rapid degradation, forcing users to change their phones or get the batteries replaced.

According to a report by Android Authority, Google is working on a new feature that will allow users to set a battery charge limit of 80% to improve battery health.

The new feature was discovered by Mishaal Rahman in the SystemUI app of the latest Android 15 Beta 4 update. Pixel devices will have a new “Charging Optimization” page in the Battery settings menu.

Once the “Charging Optimization” feature is turned on, users will have the option to choose between “Adaptive Charging” mode or the new “limit to 80%” mode, says Rahman.

Charging the device’s battery up to 80% and not going all the way to 100% is considered ideal for the battery’s health. This is also why the recharge speed is fastest between 20% and 80%, and once the battery reaches the 80% mark, the charging speed slows down, allowing the battery to cool down.

A healthy battery will hold its maximum charge and, therefore, last longer between charges.

Google

However, there is little clarity about when the feature will be rolled out. If Google introduces this feature with Android 15, the Pixel devices will be the first to benefit from it.

Interestingly, Samsung already offers such an option on a few devices and lets users decide how much they want to charge their phone; it may take some time before other brands start baking this feature into their Android skins.

That said, Apple also has a similar feature on iOS 18. However, Apple offers its users the liberty to choose an 80%, 85%, 90%, or 95% limit.