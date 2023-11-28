Huawei’s rumored Apple Vision Pro competitor to ship with flagship specs

Huawei is allegedly working on a mixed-reality headset to take on Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset.

The virtual reality headset market might see additional competition soon. Reports hint that Chinese tech major Huawei is gearing up to counter Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset with one of its own.

This upcoming MR headset is expected to be powered by a “flagship chipset” and might have a dedicated heat dissipation system to keep the thermals in check. While these are early days, the headset is expected to come with an external battery module that could be tethered with the headset like the Vision Pro.

While the details shared by the tipster on Twitter/X do not reveal the exact configuration and only share some of the key features, he does hint that Huawei is not the only Chinese tech company that has an MR headset in the works.

He adds that Huawei’s estranged sub-brand Honor is also following Huawei’s footsteps and is preparing “a system for the headset,” suggesting that Honor might be working on a similar headset.

Difficult but not impossible

Though the US sanctions impacted Huawei, it has fought back into the business. The Chinese tech giant has not only introduced its operating system built from the ground up, but has also been able to launch 5G phones.

While the recent leak hints that Huawei’s upcoming spatial computing headset might feature a flagship processor, it would be likely to have a Kirin 9000s chipset. Unless, of course, Huawei comes up with some wizardry that we saw in their recently unveiled smartphones.

Thanks to HarmonyOS, Huawei might have solved the software part of the riddle; however, procuring the latest flagship processors with the sanctions is challenging.

We are unsure about the launch date, the price of this headset, or its availability in the international markets. However, you can expect it to be cheaper than Apple’s $3500 Vision Pro.

That said, we recommend you take this leak with a proverbial grain of salt. It is great to see more brands jumping on the MR/XR bandwagon. This will help innovation and democratize the technology, making it accessible to everyone.