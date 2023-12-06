How to win free Steam Deck OLED at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards is giving away 100 Steam Deck OLEDs during the event’s live broadcast on December 7, 2023. Here’s everything we know about the giveaway including how to enter.

Since its full launch, the Valve Steam Deck has completely changed how PC gamers view handheld gaming by providing thousands of Steam games on the go.

The Game Awards gave away thousands of units during the 2022 live stream, and to celebrate the launch of the Steam Deck OLED, they’re giving away 100 1TB versions of the popular handheld.

Here’s everything we know about the giveaway, including how to enter.

How to get free Steam Deck OLED 1TB at TGA

On December 6, 2023, Geoff Keighley shared a post on his Twitter/X account that revealed the giveaway.

Instead of giving away units every minute through Steam as they did in 2022, The Game Awards is giving away just 100 1TB versions of the Steam Deck OLED through a dedicated giveaway website.

“Thursday, tune into TheGameAwards for your chance to win 100 Steam Deck OLEDs (1 TB version) starting at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET / 12:30a GMT,” Keighley said.

The giveaway begins on December 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM PST and ends at 8:00 PM PST on the same day.

Released on November 9, 2023, the Valve Steam Deck OLED introduced a few slight upgrades to the popular handheld with the focus being its better-looking screen.

We reviewed the new handheld and found it to be quite stellar across the board, giving it a full 5/5 stars.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.