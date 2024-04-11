How to restore game licenses on PS5

Restoring your game licenses on the PS5 can resolve issues with your digital games, and we’ve put together this guide to show you how.

If you’ve ever booted up your PlayStation 5 to continue playing your current gaming obsession, only to be greeted with a padlock, it might be time to restore your game licenses. Restoring your PS5 game licenses is one of the best and quickest methods to solve any issues plaguing your digital game library.

In a digital-centric gaming world, you’re likely going to face numerous problems when trying to access your digital games on the PS5. Restoring your game licenses on PS5 can not only remove padlocks and give you back access to games downloaded through PS Plus, but it can also help fix ongoing game crashes, help locate missing games and DLC, and some issues you’re having with the PlayStation Store.

We’ve outlined all the steps you need to restore game licenses on your PS5 below, to help you fix any problems with your digital games, and get you back to gaming in no time.

Turn on PS5

Go to ‘Settings’

Navigate to ‘Users and Accounts’

Scroll down to ‘Other’

Select ‘Restore Licenses’

Select ‘Restore’

Restoring your game licenses on the PS5 isn’t a difficult process, but it can be hard to find the right menu options if you aren’t used to navigating through your Sony console. Before we begin, ensure your PS5 is connected to the internet through a secure connection, either wired or wireless, to avoid any unwanted hiccups.

First, turn on your PS5 and select the account that’s having problems accessing its games. From the home screen, enter the system’s settings by selecting the ‘Settings’ icon in the top right corner of the screen. If you’re having problems finding the icon, it’s represented by a small image of a white cog.

From the system settings, navigate to ‘Users and Accounts’ and scroll down until you find the ‘Others’ menu option. Hover over this option to reveal a list of new sub-options, which will include the ‘Restore Licenses’ option you’ll need to start restoring your game licenses on the PS5.

Select ‘Restore Licenses’ and a text prompt will appear, warning you that all your games and apps currently in use will close while the PS5 restores your games licenses. If you still wish to continue, and all your games are saved and ready, click the ‘Restore’ button to continue.

After a few moments, the PS5 will inform you that you’re game licenses have been restored. From here on out, you will be able to enjoy any games you were previously having issues with, and any padlocks should be gone.

Why do you need to restore PS5 game licenses?

As explained before, restoring your PS5 game licenses is one of the best methods to fix any issues preventing you from accessing your digital game library. This is because sometimes the information available on Sony’s servers, may not be up to date, and so it may need a refresh to ensure you have the right to own and play the games on your PlayStation 5.

Restoring game licenses on your PS5 will sync up the information on your PS5 to the Sony servers, and remind it of what you should, and shouldn’t have access to. Often, disruptions to the PlayStation Network, or brand-new patch updates, can also cause issues with your PS5, restricting you from accessing certain games you should be able to play. In that case, restoring your game licenses can kick-start the servers to be up to date with your PS5 and let you play your games without issue.