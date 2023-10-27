Halo modder inspired by Phil Spencer meme turns Xbox Series X into a Rocket Launcher

A Halo modder has taken inspiration from an old Phil Spencer meme, creating the Xbox Series X within Reach and turning the console into a fully fledged Rocket Launcher.

The Halo franchise has always been a staple of the Big Green Machine, with Microsoft and Xbox releasing new iterations of the series every few years. Despite this, the recent Halo Infinite title has had a rocky launch and reception.

When the game first dropped, it did so without many key features, including Forge mode, mission replayability, and more. However, with the new Season 5 out now, the player count has begun creeping back up.

Sparking hope for Halo fans that Infinite may be picking up a second wind after months of inactivity and lack of support from fans.

However, this isn’t to say that other Halo games are still played by many. For Halo modder GashnorOfficial, Reach’s Forge is still their go-to for modding out the game and experimenting.

In a new Reddit thread, the creator showcases their newest creation, a Rocket Launcher that is, yep you guessed it, designed as an Xbox Series X.

The weapon shoots similar to a Fuel Rod Cannon, however, players find the projects being released from a console rather than a big gun.

While this is a clever idea in itself, it also harkens back to an iconic meme from Xbox boss Phil Spencer from years ago.

The night before the official launch of Halo Infinite three years ago, a meme of Spencer holding up the Xbox Series X over his shoulder went viral, with many stating that the console looked like some sort of giant cannon. In light of this, Gashnor has decided to recreate the moment within Halo Reach.

“Remember that meme of Phil Spencer holding a Series X like a rocket launcher? I made it a real thing in Halo Reach Fan Content.”

The modder then added in the comments section later that they “fully custom modeled the Series X yesterday in Blender from scratch.”

Other Halo fans commented in the thread, one writing “Keep up the good work, you’re well on your way to making Halo Reach more cursed than Halo CE.” Another added, “Omg I love it lol. Please add Phil Spencer model into the game.”

For all the latest Halo news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.