Starfield Xbox Series X & S performance confirmed: Full FPS details

Xbox’s next big exclusive, Starfield, is set to release later in 2023, with the rundown of performance specs and FPS details all now confirmed. Continue reading for all the details on how Starfield will perform on both the Xbox Series S & X consoles.

During the recent Xbox Showcase, the big green machine showed off its exciting new lineup of first-party titles. The company is finally making good on its promise to bring in more exclusive content to its fans and the community.

However, arguably the biggest first-party game coming to Xbox, and one that fans have been eagerly anticipating for years now, is Starfield. The new Bethesda IP is set to have players exploring the most detailed and expansive look at outer space in recent years.

With some beautiful visuals and impressive open-world gameplay to boot, the game is likely to be a juggernaut release for the second half of 2023. As part of the recent Starfield showcase, Bethesda has also confirmed how the game will perform on the Xbox Series S & X.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know what the FPS and visual setting for Starfield on Xbox consoles ahead of its release.

Starfield Xbox Series S performance: FPS details & specs

Those who were hoping the game would run consistently at 60 FPS, we’ve got some bad news for you. Starfield will be locked at 30 FPS for the Xbox Series S to ensure “consistency” in the performance.

As well as this, Todd Spencer confirmed that it will run at 1440p on the Series S.

Starfield Xbox Series X performance: FPS details & specs

Similarly to the Series S, Starfield on the Series X will be locked at 30 FPS. However, the game will be playable in 4K, meaning players will be able to fully enjoy the dazzling visuals in all their glory.

Bethesda/Microsoft Starfield is a massive Xbox first-party game coming in 2023

When chatting with IGN, Spencer revealed the reasoning behind the 30FPS.

“I think it’ll come as no surprise, given our previous games, what we go for,” Howard began. “Always these huge, open worlds, fully dynamic, hyper detail where anything can happen. And we do want to do that. It’s 4K in the X. It’s 1440 on the S. We do lock it at 30, because we want that fidelity, we want all that stuff. We don’t want to sacrifice any of it.

He also added that, “Fortunately in this one, we’ve got it running great. It’s often running way above that. Sometimes it’s 60. But on the consoles, we do lock it because we prefer the consistency, where you’re not even thinking about it.

Furthermore, the Bethesda boss finished up the discussion but explaining “we don’t ever want to sacrifice that experience that makes our games feel really, really special. So it feels great. We’re really happy with how it feels even in the heat of battle. And we need that headroom because in our games, really anything can happen.”

