Get up to 44% off Govee smart lighting with Black Friday deal

Govee’s smart lights are ready to light up your gaming den, home, and outdoor spaces this holiday season. Get some of the best smart RGB lights this Black Friday.

Smart lights can add a dash of color to your gaming desk, living room, or house quickly. Govee has cool lights that can take immersive gaming or streaming experiences to the next level.

Some of these smart lights are on sale, meaning you can amp up the ambiance and save money. Here are some of the Black Friday smart light deals you should check out.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Lights

It is ideal for people who have minimal DIY experience or do not want to spend too much time upgrading their setup. The LED neon rope light is easy to install and comes with all the accessories in the box.

It is compatible with Razer Chroma and has a bundled app that lets you choose from 16 million DIY colors, 64+ scene modes, and 11 music modes. Usually priced at almost $100, these lights can be bought at a great price on Amazon.

Govee Lyra corner floor lamp

Govee

The Govee Lyra RGBIC color-changing lamp can enhance the aesthetics of any corner of your house. Be it the living room or your gaming den, this color-changing lamp can silently weave its magic and add to your room’s ambiance.

You can use one of the pre-built settings or customize the light output based on your preference. The corner lamp can work as a standalone lamp or sync with the music, adding some spice to the party you throw for your friends.

Usually priced at $149.99, the Govee Lyra lamp is available on Amazon for under $100 for a limited time this Black Friday. You can even apply a $6 coupon before adding the lamp to your cart.

Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight

Govee

The Envisual TV LED Backlight T2 can add a new dimension to content consumption on your TV. It can project color-matching light along the edges to offer a cinematic, immersive viewing experience.

It comes with dual cameras that replicate the colors displayed on the TV and project similar light on the wall behind it. It syncs the backlights in real time to TV content playing on the screen, such as TV shows, sports, and gaming sessions.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The bundled app has endless customization modes, including DIY, video, and music modes. This light is ideal for 55-65-inch TVs and you can grab it for almost half price.

Govee smart Christmas lights

Govee

Spruce up your home for the holidays and enjoy cozy vibes with Govee’s Black Friday deals on string lights and Christmas decor.

The Govee Christmas Light apart is its ability to change colors. With eight different color options and 4 different lighting modes, you can customize the look of your lights to match your holiday decor. The colors include traditional red and green and more unique options like blue, purple, and yellow.

The lighting modes include a steady glow, a flashing effect, and a twinkling effect that adds extra magic to your holiday display. Apart from a physical controller, you can customize these lights using the bundled mobile app.

Govee Curtain Lights

The Govee Curtain Lights are a great way to add extra ambiance to your home this holiday season. These string lights are designed to be hung on curtains, providing a soft, warm glow illuminating your space.

The lights comprise 30 LED bulbs spaced out along a 9.8-foot-long cord, providing ample coverage for any area. They’re easy to use; plug them in and watch as they lighten up your space with a cozy and inviting glow.

The lights are also adjustable, so you can customize the length to fit your space perfectly. With the included controller, you can easily switch between the 8 different color options and 4 different lighting modes to create the perfect ambiance for your holiday gatherings.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.