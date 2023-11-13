Nanoleaf cuts up to $50 off some incredible lights in Black Friday sale

Looking for an early Black Friday deal on Nanoleaf smart home lights? These deals can help you light up your home and save some money.

Fancy making your home smarter and more colorful this festive season? Nanoleaf’s amazing smart LED lights are up for grabs at a discounted price at Best Buy.

These lights are available in various shapes and sizes. They can be used at multiple locations in your living room, office, or gaming den, giving them a colorful makeover at the press of a button or your voice command.

These lights are highly customizable and easily installed, thanks to an extremely user-friendly installation. The Nanoleaf lights work with Apple’s Home Kit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, meaning that you can turn them on or off using your voice commands or the bundled app.

While many Nanoleaf products are on sale, we’ve picked a handful based on their popularity and user feedback.

Smarter home with smart lights

These smart lights are a fantastic way to add some light and a dash of color to your life. They not only brighten up the room they’re installed in, but you can use them as ambient lights to help improve your movie-watching experience or make your get-togethers more interesting.

Adding smart lights to your work desk increases the aesthetic value and can also help you click some amazing share-worthy images.

Be it your living room or gaming desk, you can give your setup a unique personality by creating attractive layouts thanks to its highly customizable interlocking product design.

Once done, you can assign different themes, colors, and more based on the time, mood, or activities.

One of my favorite products is the Nanoleaf 4D screen mirror light strip that can be installed on your TV or monitors. It can then sync with the colors displayed on your TV or monitor.

It also creates a gradient LED on the back, offering an extraordinarily immersive and exciting experience while watching TV or playing games.

That said, while the experience might last long, the deals might. So, hurry up if you’ve considered adding these smart lights to your home or gaming setup.

