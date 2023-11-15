This 55-inch 4K LG TV is $200 cheaper in early Black Friday deal

Are you looking to upgrade to a smart LED TV? This WebOS-powered 55-inch LG LED TV is selling at its cheapest price at Best Buy.

Black Friday is still a few days away, but that doesn’t stop brands from offering crazy deals, and there are plenty of deals on smart TVs and home entertainment setups.

If you want to add a new large smart LED TV to your entertainment island, this Web-OS powered 55-inch LG TV has hit its lowest price on a Black Friday deal at Best Buy.

Currently, the LG 55-inch Class UQ70 Series LED 4K UHD TV is selling at just $299.99 compared to the original price of $499, saving you a sweet $200 with this deal.

Big, smart, connected, and awesome

While we’ve not tested the LG UQ70 TV, this deal highlights the massive price drop on a TV with many positive user reviews on Best Buy.

This smart LED TV has 4K resolution and lifelike images and graphics, making it ideal for home entertainment and your living room.

As for the innards, this TV has a direct-lit panel offering vivid and bright videos and images. It has many commonly used connectivity ports, including a couple OF HDMI ports that let you connect your gaming console and an additional soundbar of your choice.

Since this is a WebOS-powered TV, you can download your preferred OTT platforms and stream your favorite content online. Most popular streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube, are available on WebOS’s app library.

If you’re not convinced about this deal yet, watch our Black Friday deals, as we will keep adding spicy deals just for you.

