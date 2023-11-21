Get this LG OLED TV for just over $500 before Black Friday even starts

Are you looking for a great Black Friday deal on OLED TV? LG’s OLED TV is selling at a discount of $750 ahead of Black Friday.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a new TV before the holidays, Best Buy is offering an incredible deal on a 48-inch LG OLED 4K TV. Usually priced at $1,299.99, it’s now available at a massive $750 discount ahead of Black Friday.

This means you can now own this state-of-the-art TV for an unbelievable price of just $549.99, making it an irresistible deal for an OLED TV.

Article continues after ad

A fantastic cinematic viewing experience

As LG’s entry-level OLED, the A2 series delivers the stellar picture quality and contrast that OLED panels are loved for. With over 8 million self-lit pixels, it can turn off individual pixels to produce infinite contrast and rich, deep blacks. This makes colors seem more vibrant and takes your viewing experience to new cinematic heights, whether you’re streaming your favorite shows or gaming.

Article continues after ad

Adding to the visual feast is LG’s mighty α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that can upscale lower-resolution content close to 4K for better clarity and detail. Gamers will also appreciate the Game Optimizer feature that provides easier access to gaming settings like VRR for smooth, tear-free visuals.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With the webOS 22 smart platform and built-in access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more, you can instantly enjoy all your favorite content.

As a Smart TV, you can even control it hands-free with Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled devices. Customize your home screen, get entertainment recommendations, and access various smart features using simple voice commands.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.