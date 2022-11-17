Black Friday home theater deals 2022: Projectors, TVs & audio

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

From TVs, projectors, and the right speaker setup, here are the best Black Friday home theater deals we’ve gathered so far.

Depending on what you’re after out of a home theater, you can start to see those prices skyrocket. So why not treat yourself to something this Black Friday? There’s never been a better time to settle in and watch some Christmas classics, or even some of this year’s best movies.

Below you’ll find the best deals for building the best home theater this side of 2022. If you’re after things like TVs or just speakers, we’ve already got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Home theater projector sales this Black Friday

We recently reviewed the XGIMI Horizon 4K projector, which really gave us an impressive picture, for not as much as you’d think. However, $1800 can still make the eyes water, which is why we’re excited that it seems the company is reducing its wares across the board.

These deals start on November 23 and end on November 28.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Best Buy projector savings

Meanwhile, over at Best Buy, it seems as though their early deals are now transitioning into full-on Black Friday deals. Here are some of the best options we’ve found so far:

Black Friday B&H home theater savings

You’ll also find up to $1700 off at B&H, which has gone for the gullet in terms of price slashing:

Article continues after ad

Top TV deals for your home theater for Black Friday

Amazon currently is running some cracking deals on TVs, even with their Black Friday sales not fully kicked off yet. As of right now, you can grab a budget 4K TV to kickstart your home theater, or jump in with some of the best OLED screens from LG right now.

Speaker and soundbars

What’s the point in just using your TV or projector speakers? Upgrade yourself with these healthy deals from Amazon, including Bose, JBL and Philips.