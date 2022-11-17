TechTech

Black Friday home theater deals 2022: Projectors, TVs & audio

Black Friday
home theater savings black friday

From TVs, projectors, and the right speaker setup, here are the best Black Friday home theater deals we’ve gathered so far.

Depending on what you’re after out of a home theater, you can start to see those prices skyrocket. So why not treat yourself to something this Black Friday? There’s never been a better time to settle in and watch some Christmas classics, or even some of this year’s best movies.

Below you’ll find the best deals for building the best home theater this side of 2022. If you’re after things like TVs or just speakers, we’ve already got you covered.

Home theater projector sales this Black Friday

We recently reviewed the XGIMI Horizon 4K projector, which really gave us an impressive picture, for not as much as you’d think. However, $1800 can still make the eyes water, which is why we’re excited that it seems the company is reducing its wares across the board.

These deals start on November 23 and end on November 28.

ProjectorReductionStart date
MoGo Pro20%Starts 11/23
Halo20%Starts 11/23
Horizon10%Starts 11/23
Horizon Pro32%Starts 11/23
Elfin26%Starts 11/23
Aura18%Starts 11/23
Halo+15%Starts 11/23

Best Buy projector savings

Meanwhile, over at Best Buy, it seems as though their early deals are now transitioning into full-on Black Friday deals. Here are some of the best options we’ve found so far:

ProjectorPrice ($)WasSaving
Samsung – The Freestyle FHD HDR Smart Portable Projector – White599.99799.99200
Epson – Home Cinema 880 1080p 3LCD Projector, 3300 lumens – White499.99599.99100
Epson – Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD Smart Gaming Projector with Android TV, 3-Chip 3LCD, HDR10, 2,800 Lumens, Bluetooth – White1099.991299.99200
Epson – EpiqVision™ Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector with HDR and Android TV – Black and Copper799.99999.99200
Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 Full HD 1080p Smart Streaming Portable Projector, 3-Chip 3LCD, Android TV, Bluetooth – White549.99629.9980
Samsung – The Premiere 4K UHD Single Laser Wireless Smart Ultra Short Throw Projector with High Dynamic Range – White2499.993499.991000

Black Friday B&H home theater savings

You’ll also find up to $1700 off at B&H, which has gone for the gullet in terms of price slashing:

ProjectorPrice ($)WasSaving
Epson Home Cinema 1080 3400-Lumen Full HD 3LCD Projector699.99749.9950
Epson Home Cinema 880 3300-Lumen Full HD 3LCD Projector499.99599.99100
Epson Home Cinema 2350 2800-Lumen Pixel-Shift 4K UHD 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector1,099.991,299.99200
BenQ HT3550 HDR XPR 4K UHD Home Theater Projector1,199.001,699.00500
Samsung The Freestyle 550-Lumen Full HD Smart Projector597.99897.99300
BenQ TK850i HDR XPR 4K UHD Home Theater Projector with Android TV Wireless Adapter1,299.001,799.00500
LG CineBeam HU915QB 3000-Lumen 4K UHD Ultra-Short Throw Laser DLP Smart Home Theater Projector5,496.996,496.991,000.00
Hisense L5G 2700-Lumen XPR 4K UHD Smart Ultra-Short Throw Laser DLP Projector & 100″ Screen Bundle2,499.993,999.991,500.00
LG HF85LA XPR Full HD Laser DLP Home Theater Short-Throw Projector1,396.991,696.99300
Hisense L9G TriChroma 3000-Lumen XPR 4K UHD Smart Laser DLP Projector & 120″ Screen Bundle4,499.995,999.991,500.00
Optoma Technology UHZ45 3800-Lumen 4K UHD Laser DLP Home Theater and Gaming Projector1,799.002,499.00700
LG CineBeam HU915QE 3700-Lumen 4K UHD Ultra-Short Throw Laser DLP Smart Home Theater Projector4,996.995,996.991,000.00
BenQ GV30 300-Lumen HD Portable DLP Projector with Android Adapter499599100
Hisense PX1-PRO 2200-Lumen XPR 4K UHD Smart Ultra-Short Throw Laser DLP Projector2,799.993,499.99700
Hisense L5G 2700-Lumen XPR 4K UHD Smart Ultra-Short Throw Laser DLP Projector & 120″ Screen Bundle2,999.994,499.991,500.00
Canon RS-LP03 Projector Replacement Lamp339419.1680.16
Hisense L9G TriChroma 3000-Lumen XPR 4K UHD Smart Laser DLP Projector & 100″ Screen Bundle3,799.995,499.991,700.00
Optoma Technology CinemaX D2 3000-Lumen 4K UHD Ultra-Short Throw Laser DLP Home Theater and Gaming Projector (Black)1,999.002,499.00500
Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 3000-Lumen Full HD 3LCD Smart Home Theater Projector549.99629.9980
LG CineBeam HU70LA HDR XPR 4K UHD DLP Home Theater Projector (Black)1,396.991,796.99400
Optoma Technology UHD55 3600-Lumen XPR 4K UHD Home Theater DLP Projector1,499.001,799.00300
Optoma Technology UHD35 3600-Lumen XPR 4K UHD Home Theater DLP Projector9991,349.00350
Hisense PX1 2000-Lumen XPR 4K UHD Smart Ultra-Short Throw Laser DLP Projector1,999.993,299.991,300.00
SANUS VMPR1b VisionMount Universal Projector Ceiling Mount – Black99.99169.9970
Optoma Technology CinemaX D2 3000-Lumen 4K UHD Ultra-Short Throw Laser DLP Home Theater and Gaming Projector (White)1,999.002,499.00500
Optoma Technology CinemaX D2 Smart 3000-Lumen 4K UHD Ultra-Short Throw Laser DLP Smart Home Theater and Gaming Projector (Black)2,299.002,699.00400
Optoma Technology CinemaX D2 Smart 3000-Lumen 4K UHD Ultra-Short Throw Laser DLP Smart Home Theater and Gaming Projector (White)2,299.002,699.00400
Panasonic ET-PKC200W Wall Mount Bracket9.99199189.01

Top TV deals for your home theater for Black Friday

Amazon currently is running some cracking deals on TVs, even with their Black Friday sales not fully kicked off yet. As of right now, you can grab a budget 4K TV to kickstart your home theater, or jump in with some of the best OLED screens from LG right now.

TVReduction
Amazon Fire TV 4 SeriesUp to 47% off
LG OLED TVsUp to 27% off
Samsung UHD TVsUp to 15% off
Samsung Frame TVs, Terrace TVs, and ProjectorsUp to 33% off
Samsung QLED and OLED TVsUp to 40% off

Speaker and soundbars

What’s the point in just using your TV or projector speakers? Upgrade yourself with these healthy deals from Amazon, including Bose, JBL and Philips.

Soundbar or SpeakerReduction
Bose Home Audio ProductsUp to 29% off
JBL Sound BarsUp to 50% off
Samsung Audio devicesUp to 48% off
Polk Audio Signa Sound BarsUp to 40% off
Philips B5306 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer & Roku TV ReadyUp to 31% off
Sony Home Audio Speakers and soundbarsUp to 41% off

