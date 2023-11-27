Get over 50% off Beats Studio Pro Cyber Monday deal

The Beast Studio line is one of the most iconic designs of headphones, and with this offer from Amazon, you can get 51% off these premium headphones.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones got high marks when they were reviewed by our team earlier this year, but one of the points they were marked down on was the price. With this Cyber Monday deal offering 51% off, however, these premium wireless headphones come down into a range that is much more affordable.

Since the design of the Beats Studio headphones is so iconic, many will find the shape and style of the Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones familiar, but there is some new technology underneath the shell. The left cup lets users control the music by using various taps, such as a single tap to play or pause, and double tap to advance to the next song.

Excellent sound quality

As usual for Beats devices, the Beats Studio Pro offers excellent sound quality, with Active Noise Cancelling to block out any unwanted noise, whether it is at the gym or on a train so you can enjoy your music or videos in blessed peace. A feature new to the Beast Studio Pro is Transparency mode, which lets users hear the outside world without needing to pause their music or take off their headphones.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Amazon, Pexels

The headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life, or 24 with Active Noise Cancelling enabled, but even if you run out of charge you can use the 3.5mm headphone jack and the included cable to go old school and plug directly into your device.

When making phone calls, you don’t need to take off your headphones or switch to a different headset, as the Beats Studio Pro comes with a built-in microphone that uses ‘voice targeting; to filter out any background noise and make sure every word is clear.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.