Get 58% off 8Bitdo’s NeoGeo retro controller in early Black Friday deal

This NeoGeo controller was a must-buy even at retail price, and with 58% off, who can resist the clicky microswitches?

Retro gaming is still incredibly popular, and many games have been released or re-released to tap into this market, such as the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters. But using a modern Xbox or PlayStation controller on these classic titles just doesn’t feel right. In this case, you need something like the 8BitDo NeoGeo wireless controller, and now you can get one with 58% off from Woot.

Article continues after ad

The 8BitDo NeoGeo wireless controller works with Windows PCs, Android devices, and the NeoGeo Mini console. As is usual for 8Bitdo the controller has excellent build quality and comes equipped with a brilliant 8-way D-pad which uses microswitches for accurate tactile feedback and an overall pleasantly clicky experience. There is a reason the 8BitDo NeoGeo wireless controller got a great score when we reviewed it.

Article continues after ad

A bargain on a top retro controller

The controller can be connected to compatible devices using Bluetooth, or via 2.4GHz wireless using the supplied dongle, or wired up via USB. It can last for up to 30 hours on a single charge and is small and lightweight enough to be practical to take on journeys, so you can enjoy some retro gaming on a train or in the airport.

Article continues after ad

The size, button layout, and form factor mean it is similar enough to an SNES controller that it is practical for playing games from that console, as well as older games from the NES or Master System. In fact, this controller can take on anything up to the PlayStation 1 era with few problems.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With a massive 58% off the usual price, the excellent controller is a bargain that most retro fans will be extremely happy with.

Article continues after ad

Looking for more deals? Have a look at our Tech section, or check out what offers are available for Movies or Games.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.