8BitDo Ultimate C review: A near-perfect budget controller

8BitDo is back with a budget version of its excellent Ultimate controller, but does the gamepad hold up well against its more expensive counterpart?

8BitDo is a familiar name in the world of gaming controllers, having been responsible for some of the best third-party hardware in the last few years compatible across PC and consoles.

We were very enthusiastic about its original lineup of PC & Switch-compatible Ultimate controllers last year, and now the manufacturer has released a cheaper budget variant for those who’d prefer to drop some of the fancier features in exchange for a lower price.

While there are some fundamental differences between both versions of the gamepad, there is also a welcoming number of similarities between both.

Key specs

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4Ghz

Battery life: 25 hours

Weight: 200g

Compatibility: Windows, SteamOS, Android, Raspberry Pi

Features: Rumble vibration, 480mAh battery, turbo button

Price: $29.99

Included in the box: 8BitDo Ultimate C wireless controller, wireless dongle, USB cable

Dexerto

Design

The Ultimate series of controllers from 8BitDo utilize a look similar to the Switch Pro or current-generation Xbox controllers, with asymmetrical thumbsticks and

Due to the fact there is no Bluetooth version of the Ultimate C controller – unlike its more expensive predecessor – the face buttons have been swapped around to utilize a more modernized ABXY format, aligning with the way Xbox controllers and other hardware such as the Steam Deck is designed.

Also missing from the Ultimate C are the two back buttons that sit comfortably on the grip, as well as the D-input and X-input switch and the ability to plug it into the charging dock sold with the Ultimate. These are handy features for the enthusiast gamer who prefers more control over their play (binding a back button to an additional key is very helpful) but for a casual gamer on a budget, these features aren’t necessarily missed.

Similarly, this also accounts for the lack of a profile-switching button on the front of the controller. There is no way to set profiles with different functionalities, meaning less control over your gamepad while in-game. However, the controller can still be configured using the Ultimate software.

It’s the lack of these features that makes the 8BitDo Ultimate C a budget choice for gamers after a new controller for their devices. Taking out some of the features that only enthusiast gamers would take advantage of, it allows the controller to be sold at a cheaper and more accessible price point.

Additionally, besides the cheaper price, there are also a couple more advantages that come with the controller’s stripped-down nature.

Dexerto

Battery

For example, despite the battery being the exact same size as the previous Ultimate controller, the reduced features mean the controller lasts a lot longer before needing a charge.

The original controller has an estimated 15-hour battery lifespan before needing to be charged, going by our own testing and 8BitDo’s estimates. Meanwhile, the Ultimate C can go for up to 25 hours of play before you need to plug it in, a 66% increase in efficiency.

Weight

Another benefit of the Ultimate C which might make it a better choice for certain gamers is the light weight, coming in at 200g compared to the Ultimate’s 228g.

Dexerto

While a small difference, it’s noticeable enough that it might make the cheaper variant a better choice for anyone who wishes to prioritize comfort. It also helps with storage efforts, where a lighter controller is less likely to damage anything it’s placed on or near.

Aesthetics

This is more down to personal preference, but 8BitDo is selling the Ultimate C in very lovely pastel green and purple colors, while its predecessor featured robust white and black designs alongside some blinding red and blue colors that seemed jarring more than anything.

This more colorful aesthetic matches the intention behind this controller; that this is all about having fun playing video games rather than adhering to a more serious tone. Considering the more jovial structure of this controller, it makes perfect sense for why someone who would prefer to have these in more interesting colors.

Dexerto

Wired version

The Ultimate C is also being sold separately with a Wired version. This controller has a 6ft long USB cable connected to the top of the device, connecting to a PC via USB.

The main drawback of this is the fact you can’t disconnect the cable from the controller at all. It’s hardwired into the device itself, meaning you won’t be able to easily replace the cable should any damage occur to it. If that happens, you also risk completely bricking the controller for good.

While the quality of 8BitDo’s cables makes this unlikely to happen without some serious wear and tear, it still effectively limits your controller’s lifespan by not allowing you to simply plug in a USB-C cable into the back.

The verdict: 4/5

If you can spare the pennies for the more expensive original 8BitDo Ultimate, we’d recommend you go for that option. If the stripped-down features and lack of Bluetooth don’t bother you though, the Ultimate C is the best choice for budget gaming when you just want to plug in a controller and start playing.

