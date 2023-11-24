Get 44% off this killer M1 iPad Pro Black Friday bargain

The M1-powered Apple iPad Pro becomes a no-brainer with an unbelievable 44% discount on Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Looking for a new iPad this holiday season? You can end your search with this killer M1 iPad Pro deal on Amazon. The 2021 iPad Pro is an absolute steal, sporting a whopping 44% discount off its usual price tag. You’re pocketing a solid $750 in savings on a device that typically comes with a hefty price tag.

This iPad comes packed with top-notch features, including a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. You even get a dual camera system on the rear as well as a LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR. The tablet is perfect for creative professionals or college goes. But the Amazon deal is unlikely to last long. Seize it before it disappears.

M1 iPad Pro is too good to resist at this price

Apple

The massive 44% discount is applicable on the 1TB storage trim of the M1 iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. You can get the tablet in the Silver color option.

The 2021 iPad Pro is powered by the powerful M1 chip, the same chip that Apple uses in its MacBooks. This powerful chip makes the device capable enough to perform demanding tasks. You can even play your favorite games on the slate.

The immersive 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD on the iPad is perfect for watching content. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 600 nits peak brightness. The iPad even has an impressive camera system on the back, featuring a 12MP main sensor and a 10MP ultra-wide. You also get an OF 3D LiDAR scanner for depth shooting.

The slate packs a 7538 mAh battery and can last a full day. It supports 5G connectivity and unlocks via Face ID. With a $750 discount on Amazon, the M1 iPad Pro is one of the best products to get during Black Friday.

