Get 41% off this Anycubic SLA Resin printer with Amazon Cyber Monday saving

3D resin printers are known to be good places to start when new to 3D printing, and this one is also at a temptingly low price for Cyber Monday.

3D printers have exploded in popularity over recent years, having become small and affordable enough to be within reach for ordinary consumers. Thanks to this Amazon Cyber Monday offer, this resin SLA printer from Anycubic becomes a bargain with 41% off the usual price.

The learning curve for FDM or filament-type 3D printers can be steep, as the machines require a lot of maintenance, and learning how to feed the filament and level the printing bed can be tricky.

By contrast, Resin – also known as SLA – printers are known to be easier for beginners. As such, this Anycubic Photon Mono X makes a good option for those new to the art of 3D printing.

The Anycubic Photon Mono X uses a 9.1” 6K monochrome screen, with a resolution of 5760×3600, which lets users see every detail with perfect clarity. The screen is also covered with an anti-scratch screen protector to ensure this quality remains.

The printer also boasts an Anycubic LighTurbo matrix light source, which helps remove optical layers and grid lines to create a smooth and even print surface.

Anycubic Resin 3D printer discounted this Cyber Monday

Resin printers are usually used for the creation of very small items, such as miniature models for table-top gaming, or fake gemstones for cosplay props, but the size of the Anycubic Photon Mono X means it can support larger volume items, including masks and other larger prop items.

The printer is sized at 195.84 x 122.4 x 200mm, allowing for multiple copies of an item to be printed together for large batch printing, or for a single larger item.

It comes bundled with Anycubic Photon Workshop 3.0, which helps users bring models from imagination to reality with its improved slicing software to improve model creation.

