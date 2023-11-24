Elegoo 3D Printer price slashed by 34% in Amazon Black Friday deal

If you want to get started with 3D printing, then this Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro model is a great place to start, especially with 34% off.

Once 3D printing was the realm of high-tech business labs or university research departments back when it was still called ‘rapid prototyping’. Now this technology has evolved, and come into reach of average consumers.

It has never been easier to get started with 3D printing, particularly thanks to deals such as this Black Friday offer from Amazon, which knocks 34% off the usual price.

3D printing has an astonishing number of uses; from creating miniature figures for table-top roleplaying to crafting parts for repairing electronic items, or creating entirely new projects from scratch.

The Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro has several functions that make it a good choice for those new to 3D printing, such as the auto mesh bed leveling system, which automatically adjusts the printing platform to account for irregularities in real time. It also features a smart resume system which will pause printing if the filament runs out or snaps, and resume once the problem has been rectified.

Sized and created for entry-level users

The printer is sized at 225x225x280mm, which is enough to meet the needs of most entry-level users. The dual-gear direct drive extruder works with an enhanced gearing system and a titanium alloy throat pipe to ensure smooth operation for easier feeding of the filament and more stable and precise printing.

In order to minimize disruption caused by print noise, Elegoo has adopted STM 32-bit motherboard silent drivers, and a new heat dissipation structure to improve noise reduction. The company claims this brings the noise down to only 50db, the sound level of a whisper or quiet background noise.

With 35% off the usual price, this offer is a great opportunity for crafters and hobbyists to get into the realm of 3D printing.

