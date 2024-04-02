Frame generation is coming to consoles but there’s a big catch

AMD’s FSR 3 frame generation is finally coming to consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X — but there’s a big catch.

There’s no doubt that Nvidia’s DLSS frame generation has changed the game when it comes to performance on RTX graphics cards, and AMD’s FSR 3 technology is set to offer the same.

AMD’s frame generation tech has a special benefit over Nvidia’s option, as it also applies to consoles and various handhelds like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go.

Digital Foundry has shared that FSR 3 is finally coming to consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X alongside an update to Immortals of Aveum “in just a few short weeks.”

“The first – patch 1.0.6.3 – adds support for high dynamic range and should be rolling out to all console versions of the game today,” said Digital Foundry’s tech editor Richard Leadbetter.

“Perhaps more exciting is the upcoming 1.0.6.4, which brings AMD’s FSR 3 frame generation to consoles for the first time, increasing frame rate via inserted, interpolated frames.”

Those still enjoying the game on PC will also get an update to the existing FSR 3 feature that will add support for Variable Refresh Rate, which is something that’s much needed to prevent frame pacing issues.

It’s safe to say that while Immortals of Aveum is the first to get frame generation added to the game on console, there will be more coming in the future.