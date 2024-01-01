Excellent Marshall Middleton speaker deal helps ring in the New Year

The Marshall Middleton portable Bluetooth speaker is rarely at a discount. If you always wanted one, this is the perfect excuse.

We all have a list of resolutions for the new year; mine always had a Marshall Bluetooth speaker. These retro-styled speakers are never out of style, and the good news at the start of the year is that Marshall Middleton is available at its lowest price on Amazon.

This portable Bluetooth speaker is now available at a rare 13% discount on its regular retail price of $299.99 and is available just a trifle more than $260 – its lowest price ever.

This Marshall is classy and portable

Marshall Middleton is one of the company’s smaller speakers yet can produce some thumping, room-filling audio output.

Rated among some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers, Marshall Middleton comes with a couple of 15W 3-inch woofers, two 10W tweeters, and two 20W woofers. This combination offers “True Stereophonic” and a “unique form of multidirectional stereo sound from Marshall.”

Marshall

If you do not feel like walking up to the speaker, the Marshal Middle has a companion application that lets you remotely control the volume, bass, and treble EQ sliders. For the rest, it has a slew of physical controls with the buttons placed on top of the speaker for convenience. Every time you use the speaker, you can’t avoid but notice the golden power button that contrasts with the Black colored finish.

Marshall Middleton boasts an impressively long battery life and can last over 20 hours without needing you to plug in again. Its rugged build quality means that you can carry it along on picnics and outings without worrying about dust or water damage.

