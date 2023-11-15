RIG 600 Pro HX review: Big headed buyers beware

The RIG 600 Pro HX is an industrial-looking gaming headset with a plethora of features and connectivity options — but is it worth the money?

Nacon, the parent company of rig, has made their name over the years by making games like RoboCop: Rogue City, but they’re also known for a variety of gaming peripherals.

We’ve reviewed a few of their products before, like the Revolution 5 controller and RIG 800 Pro HX headset, which held up fine against our standards.

I’ve been testing out the RIG 600 Pro HX headset over the last few weeks and found quite a few issues with it.

Key Specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, 2.4ghz wireless, USB-C

Design

The RIG 600 Pro HX headset has one of the most unique designs that I’ve seen in a headset recently, with an almost military-esque look to the headband.

Nacon didn’t put any of the headset’s controls on the right earcup, instead pushing the power button, charge port, volume dial, and mute button onto the left side. I’m a fan of this design, as it makes it easier to remember where to reach for the controls.

The microphone is also on the left earcup, and RIG has opted for a flip-away design with a mic that extends just two inches out from the earcup.

The entire headset is made out of lightweight plastic, making it super lightweight and comfortable on your head. That is, assuming it fits.

RIG ships the headset without the earcups attached so you can slot them into the right hole for sizing, and I immediately noticed an issue once I put the 600 Pro HX on my head. It doesn’t fit.

Over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to try on a wide variety of headsets from SteelSeries, HyperX, and more — and this is the first over-ear headset I’ve had that genuinely doesn’t cover my ears completely.

I would have loved to see a better option for sizing with the RIG 600 Pro HX, perhaps by making the arms longer on the next iteration. Outside of the fitment issue, the padding on the headset is super comfortable and I was still able to put it through my usual testing.

Features

The RIG 600 Pro HX is packed full of features, with different options for connectivity being among the top.

It supports Bluetooth 5.1, 2.4ghz wireless through the included dongle, as well as USB-C with the included cable. This allows you to use the headset across various devices, like your Xbox and Steam Deck, without much of a hassle.

Nacon ships the RIG 600 Pro HX headset with a free trial of Dolby Atmos for Headphones on Xbox and Windows, which gives users a surround sound effect to enjoy in games like Modern Warfare 3.

The headset has a mobile app

One of the most intriguing features of the RIG 600 Pro HX is the Navigator app on Android and iOS. With it, you can adjust various aspects of the microphone and speakers with quite a few different options.

It offers features that you would expect to see from a Windows app, but through your mobile device, which brings the options to every console and handheld you would potentially use the headset with.

This is done thanks to the RIG 600 Pro HX’s dual connection mode, which gives you the ability to use the 2.4ghz dongle and Bluetooth 5.1 at the same time. It’s a very welcome addition and something unique to Nacon’s latest headset.

It can be a bit cumbersome to set up, though. I faced quite a few issues with the app recognizing that my headset was connected to my iPhone 14 Pro Max, which made me restart the app several times to get it to work.

I can also see people not liking the fact that you have to have a second device to control these options, so I’d love to see Nacon build a Windows app for this purpose.

Middling battery life

According to Nacon, the RIG 600 Pro HX offers 18 hours of battery over 2.4ghz wireless and Bluetooth boosts it to about 24.

My tests came just three hours shy of both, and running the headset with it connected to two devices at once dropped it even further. I got it to last about 12 hours on battery while connected to my PC and iPhone at the same time.

Audio performance

I tested the RIG 600 Pro HX headset with quite a few titles, including Forza Motorsport, Starfield, and Counter-Strike 2 across both my PC and Ayaneo KUN handheld.

Right out of the box, the audio let me down quite a bit. It was muffled, with higher pitch sounds getting completely drowned out nearly all the time.

The EQ option on the RIG 600 Pro Navigator app saved the day every time, though. It offers a few different presets, and allows you to adjust the EQ at various points. Regular mode offers just three points of adjustment, while expert mode nearly triples that.

After some adjustment, I was able to get the headset to sound quite enjoyable through every game I tried to play with it and I have no doubt others will be able to do the same

Should you buy it?

There are plenty of reasons why you should buy the RIG 600 HX headset. It’s packed full of features, is super lightweight and comfortable, and comes in with a pretty decent price tag of just $99.99.

However, I can’t recommend it myself. It’s smaller than other headsets, and entirely made out of plastic which makes me genuinely worry about longevity.

Not to mention, the way that RIG has opted to ship the earcups detached from the headband, leaving them danging by a wire in the process, just doesn’t sit right with me.

The verdict: 3/5

By no means is the RIG 600 Pro HX headset outright bad, I just think you can spend a similar amount of money and get more bang for your buck. Instead of buying the headset, though, you can spend just a little bit more for the SteelSeries Nova 7 and get similar features.

