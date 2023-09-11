EPOS Gaming updates customers after shutting doors & laying off all staff

EPOS Gaming has updated customers on the state of the company after they suddenly laid off all their staff and announced they are going to close up shop.

On September 1, 2023, Dexerto shared that gaming audio professionals EPOS Gaming was shutting down after an employee revealed on LinkedIn that the entire company had been laid off.

The sudden announcement left fans and former customers of EPOS worried about their product warranty as well as wondering when they’ll quit selling product.

EPOS Gaming president Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen has issued a statement updating customers on all concerns, including customer support and warranty issues.

Dexerto

EPOS Gaming warranty will not be impacted

In the statement, Dalberg-Larsen revealed that EPOS will continue selling headsets and nothing will change immediately.

“We will be moving ahead with a gradual wind-down of the Gaming headset portfolio, meaning we will continue to sell our products during 2024 and our customer support will remain unchanged. This change will not impact warranty on our products,” he said.

So, while it’s clear that EPOS will no longer be creating new headsets, they will continue offering their existing stock — presumably until they don’t have anymore.

Although the company is closing their gaming section of the company, EPOS will continue providing Enterprise Solutions for those around the world.

It’s unknown what will happen with EPOS’ gaming collaborations with Sennheiser and Drop, but we’ve reached out to the company to find out.

We’ll update this article with more information as we have it. In the meantime, you can head over to our Tech section for more coverage.