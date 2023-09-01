EPOS Gaming shuts down as all employees are laid off

Gaming audio company EPOS Gaming is shutting their doors after all of their employees were laid off according to a LinkedIn post.

Throughout the years there has been a wide variety of Gaming Hardware companies pop up that have created some of the best product’s we’ve seen.

EPOS Gaming is one of them, and their partnerships with companies like Sennheiser and DROP have flew off the shelves.

In a post on LinkedIn, a higher up at EPOS Gaming shared that the company is shutting down and everyone has been laid off.

Gaming audio company EPOS Gaming shuts its doors

In the post, former Director of Product Management at EPOS Gaming Troels Rasmussen shared the devastating news.

“A few days ago, the EPOS Gaming team was informed that EPOS Gaming was closing down and that everybody has been laid off. There were several reasons for closing down the business division, with the biggest being the market conditions,” he said.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t get to fully execute our strategy, and I believe that an additional year would have made a huge difference for the segment and the company.”

EPOS started off by building gaming headsets with Sennheiser before they began EPOS Gaming back in February 2020.

It’s unknown what will happen with warranties or sales on any existing product, so we’ll have to wait to see what happens there. For now, all the products are still available for purchase on the website.

