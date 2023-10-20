Do you need a Nintendo account to buy a Switch 2

Rumors are circulating about the upcoming Switch 2, but how important is it to own a Nintendo Account when jumping to the next platform? Will Nintendo force players to create a whole new account for its next system?

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser has discussed the potential successor to the Nintendo Switch and the importance of a Nintendo Account in the future, but will people who are interested in the next console need to become part of the system?

Article continues after ad

While Microsoft and Sony allow players to keep their accounts across generations, Nintendo has traditionally opposed the idea. The people who owned a 3DS or Wii U used the Nintendo Network system, which was scrapped in the Switch generation and replaced with Nintendo Accounts. This meant that any content you owned was locked onto those older platforms, which is especially annoying as the 3DS and Wii U’s online systems are shutting down.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo has embraced digital gaming and DLC in a big way in the Switch generation. While the system’s online quality still leaves a lot to be desired, it has a much better online infrastructure than the Wii U. This means Nintendo is finally catching up to the competition when it comes to an account system.

Article continues after ad

There are rumors circulating that the unnamed successor to the Switch (referred to by fans as the Switch 2 for the time being) has already been shown to developers and is gearing up to launch in 2024. Nintendo has yet to announce the hardware officially, but a recent interview dropped hints about the importance of owning a Nintendo Account.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo

Is a Nintendo Account needed for the Switch 2?

In a recent interview with Inverse, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser was asked about the Switch 2 rumors. Bowser didn’t comment on the speculation but dropped some tantalizing hints about the importance of having a Nintendo Account through a Switch.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“But one thing we’ve done with the Switch to help with that communication and transition is the formation of the Nintendo Account. In the past, every device we transitioned to had a whole new account system.”

Bowser continued, “Creating the Nintendo Account will allow us to communicate with our players if and when we make a transition to a new platform, to help ease that process or transition. (…) Our goal is to minimize the dip you typically see in the last year of one cycle and the beginning of another. I can’t speak to the possible features of a new platform, but the Nintendo Account is a strong basis for having that communication as we make the transition.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It seems the Switch’s successor will use the same Nintendo Account system as the current console. Hopefully, this means it will be backward compatible, allowing people to keep their digital games on the new platform. This would be a major selling point for the Switch 2, especially in its early years.

If the Nintendo Account system is retained, then it also means fans could keep their cloud saves with their old games, and hopefully, the retro titles from Nintendo Switch Online will be retained. The fact that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S may have forced Nintendo to ensure its next system is backward compatible would be a huge benefit for current Switch owners.

Article continues after ad